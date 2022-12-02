It may be 70 degrees in Baytown this week, but we had snow for the Christmas parade. It didn’t matter to the children. They loved it. Hopefully the weather will cooperate enough to keep the ice rink frozen.
It may be 70 degrees in Baytown this week, but we had snow for the Christmas parade. It didn’t matter to the children. They loved it. Hopefully the weather will cooperate enough to keep the ice rink frozen.
The Baytown Christmas Parade produced smiles all around. Pictured from left are Yessica Lopez, Omar Galaviz, Jaydon Galaviz and Jaylah Galaviz
Perfect weather set the stage for Baytown’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday. Chilly and dry weather also allowed the ice skating rink to be open after a delay caused by several warm, rainy days.
With the theme of Christmas Lights on Parade, most of the floats and other vehicles were wrapped in colorful holiday lights, with high school bands providing music for a festive air.
This year’s parade had 100 entries.
In addition to floats and bands, there were youth and performing groups, public officials and vehicles, ranging from cars and motorcycles to fire trucks and rescue vehicles from the Baytown Fire Department and industry fire departments, and vehicles from the Baytown Police Department.
The Christmas Parade kicked off a weekend of holiday festivities in the Downtown Arts District, with a movie night at 6 p.m. Friday in Town Square and Christmas on Texas Avenue 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.