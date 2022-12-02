Perfect weather set the stage for Baytown’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday. Chilly and dry weather also allowed the ice skating rink to be open after a delay caused by several warm, rainy days.

With the theme of Christmas Lights on Parade, most of the floats and other vehicles were wrapped in colorful holiday lights, with high school bands providing music for a festive air.

