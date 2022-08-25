Caribbean Vibes festival returns to Texas Avenue Aug 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Texas Avenue will take on an island flair as Caribbean Vibes returns to the Town Square area 5-10 p.m. Saturday.The annual event will bring costumes, stilt-walkers and food as this annual celebration returns, this year with the theme “Carnival invades the Wild West.”The free family-friendly event will have music from the J-Unit Band, DJ Skintight, DJ Canboy and DJ Stevie.Moko jumbies — stilt walkers — will be on hand as well as the Elite Sky Dancers. Caribbean costumes will add color.Food and other vendors will have their wares for sale.Caribbean Vibes is one of many events each year sponsored by ACE District Baytown, an association of arts organizations and businesses in the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District. 