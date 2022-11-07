Stabbing
Police and EMS responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East James Ave. about 5 p.m. Sunday. Injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Assistant Police Chief David Alford said the stabbing appeared to be caused by a fight between two people who knew each other, possibly over an ex-girlfriend.
He said the District Attorney’s Office declined to accept charges against the known suspect pending further investigation of the offense.
Aggravated assault
A delivery driver reported that a man pulled a gun on him and threatened to blow his head off during an altercation in the 2700 block of Rollingbrook Drive about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Baytown resident Lee Haywood was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Alford said.
Evading
A Baytown man was charged with evading on foot after he ran from a Baytown police officer investing a reported burglary in progress in the 6900 block of North Main Street about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Alford said a resident reported someone pounding on the doors and windows of the residence. An arriving officer found the suspect, Erskine Hawkins, pounding on the door. Hawkins ran and was able to evade police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Alford said.
Injury to a child
A woman reportedly punched her juvenile nieces and threw one’s head against a wall during a dispute over washing dishes about 5 p.m. Saturday, Alford said. One niece used a baseball bat to stop the attach, he said.
The aunt was charged with injury to a child and assault family violence.
Burglaries
• A building burglary was reported in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 100 block of East Wright Avenue Friday night.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from a home in the 200 block of Hafer Avenue Saturday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Glen Haven Drive Saturday.
Thefts
• A 1998 silver 48-foot Trao flatbed trailer was reported stolen at a truck stop parking lot in the 10300 block of Interstate 10 Saturday.
• A black 2015 Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Alexander Drive about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Outdoor equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive Thursday night.
• A black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Friday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Road Friday.
• Jewelry was reported stolen in the 100 block of Heron Inlet North Friday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 700 block of Denby Street Saturday.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
