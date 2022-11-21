Making the grade: Academic All-District 17-5A volleyball team
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
Making the grade: Academic All-District 17-5A volleyball team
SUN SPORTS STAFF REPORT
Although they are best known for their performance on the court, area coaches have recognized student athletes who have excelled in the classroom by announcing their 17-5A All-District volleyball team.
Academic All-District selections (by school)
Barbers Hill -- Victoria Arredondo, Ada Ingvardsen, Rylie King, Peyton Spahn, Kynlee Gibbs, Avery Wilks, Peyton Fadal, Jacie Meredith, Aemilie Broussard, Mia Rivers, Malia Martinez, Chloe Morgan, Asia Menard
Baytown Lee -- Kandace Waller, Makenzy Moore, Andrew Lopez
Baytown Sterling -- Ashley Aguilar, Bryleigh Hollomon, Kadince Grthe, Kayla Russell, Bailee Payne, Kylie Parma, Ty Joseph, Karmyn Hebert, Katy Barger, Kennedy Birdsell, Simyah Smith, Briana Galvan, Briana Betancourth
Crosby -- Maya Grace, Emma Hattaway, Megan Poth, Kate Valt, Kailey Adair, Samantha (Bell) Land, Kinya White, Victoria Grace, Shyla White
Goose Creek Memorial -- Rylee Buchanan, Sanaa Donaie, Christian Stringer, Shyla Houston, Dacia Karabanoff, Maygahn Love, Aracely Nunez
Nederland -- Ava Wiltz, Ava Whitehead, Kamryn Smith, Brylee Dunkleberger, Naysa Arnold, Kaylee Batson
Port Arthur Memorial -- JarRiyah Botley, Lily Pham, Charnel Jones, Rayven Martin, Cabrielle Roy, Lynnetra Taylor
Port Neches-Groves -- Payton Metts, Bryleigh Bean, Addison Bost, Blakely Burks, Kassie Carpenter, Skii Franklin, Ansley Husen, Allie Wright, Shaelyn Cobb
