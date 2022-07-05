Texas Bud Heat Wave 5 Mile and 5K beats the Independence Day heat with races, family fun

The Texas Bud Heat Wave lived up to its name this year, with sun and fun for all who attended the iconic event on July 4, 2022, produced by Running Alliance Sport with event sponsors Wismer Distributing and the City of Mont Belvieu. Participants in the Texas Bud Heat Wave 5 Mile Run and the Michelob Ultra 5K braved the high temps to triumph over this “no-wimps” race event and enjoy an after-party with free beer compliments of Wismer Distributing and other beverages and goodies appropriate to the day including ice cream and cold watermelon.
Almost 700 runners finished their 5K or 5 Mile Run, with Jonathan Robbins and Peggy Yetman taking the Top Male and Top Female times in the 5 Mile and Jon Pohlkamp and Judith Albarran taking Top Male and Female Masters (ages 40+), and Manuel Martinez and Karen Williams Top Male and Female Grand Masters (ages 50+). Kudos to Josh Cruz Jr. in the 9 & Under Male Age Group and Faith Cruz for finishing first in the 9 & Under Female Group.
For the Michelob Ultra 5K, Luis Murillo and Melissa Bittick brought home the Top Male and Top Female times, with Top Male and Female Masters going to Roger King and Alma Montoya, and Top Male and Female Grand Masters Daniel George and Gloria Solomon. It was also a big day for Liam Garza taking First in the 9 & Under Age Group and Randi Samadani in the Female 9 & Under category.
Awards were presented to Patriotic Costumes representing Uncle Sam, the Stars and Stripes, and little ones sporting the cutest red, white and blue tutus ever. Top Male and Female Costumes received gift baskets donated by Raising Cane's and all awards were provided by Awards & Engraving.
