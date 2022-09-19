Reading Rep Babin’s 9-18-22 newsletter you’d think the world is coming to an end because of Democrats.  He warns that rapists, criminals and murderers crossing the border are coming for you and will get you hooked on fentanyl.  Babin only appears on conservative propaganda media programs to misinform the public, never a mainstream outlet.  Probably because mainstreamers might ask questions to expose his lies and lunacy.

Babin explains how Biden’s border plan is to allow as many migrants as possible into the US, get them on a path to citizenship and let them vote Democrat to win elections.  This is a huge lie and there’s no blowback from rightwing news.  In fact, the reporter on NewsMax openly agreed with and promoted every false/biased claim made by Babin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.