Reading Rep Babin’s 9-18-22 newsletter you’d think the world is coming to an end because of Democrats. He warns that rapists, criminals and murderers crossing the border are coming for you and will get you hooked on fentanyl. Babin only appears on conservative propaganda media programs to misinform the public, never a mainstream outlet. Probably because mainstreamers might ask questions to expose his lies and lunacy.
Babin explains how Biden’s border plan is to allow as many migrants as possible into the US, get them on a path to citizenship and let them vote Democrat to win elections. This is a huge lie and there’s no blowback from rightwing news. In fact, the reporter on NewsMax openly agreed with and promoted every false/biased claim made by Babin.
Babin blames Biden’s border policies for 100,000 fentanyl deaths in America and says Biden is responsible for killing them. I always say, if it’s a Trump MAGA Repuplican whose mouth is moving he’s probably lying. Babin fits the mold.
Babin never mentions that Trump had four years to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. He never talks about how Trump ally Steve Bannon’s plan to raise millions to build the Trump wall was a big fraud, or that Bannon was recently indicted again on the same criminal fraud charges, or that Trump pardoned Bannon’s first crimes. I always say, if it’s a Trump MAGA Republican under investigation, criminal charges will soon follow.
Babin is “outraged” by California’s bill to allow the state to take custody of transgender teens who can’t get surgery in their own state. Then in a complete contradiction, Babin says he’s pro-life and unborn children have a constitutional right to life. That means states with abortion bans can take custody of every woman’s pregnant body and force them to have a baby, even an 11-year old child who was raped. But this does not rile Babin. He supports the same crazy conservatives who screamed “my body my choice” over mask mandates. Babin’s MAGA pro-life hypocrisy is pathetic.
If there’s any doubt Babin should be removed from office just remember he participated in Trump’s Big Lie scheme to end democracy and overthrow Biden’s win.
MAGA politicians like Babin who lie, misinform, blame others and sow fear are the biggest threat to our way of life, not the border migrants. Babin complains about Dems but offers no solutions to make things better. Babin is a useless, fear-mongering Trump lapdog whose only concern is pleasing his fascist master. Vote him out.
