With its ability to provide services in question because of a lack of water, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital reached out to its neighbor seeking help.
An operation headed by the Mont Belvieu Emergency Operations Center resulted in the delivery of water allowing the hospital to maintain its services.
Brian Ligon, Mont Belvieu spokesman, said the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council contacted the city Tuesday.
“They let us know they were having an issue with their water supply,” he said.
Jeff Choate, the deputy emergency management coordinator was manning the center and coordinated a response that included the city’s public works department, Beach City, Cove, Old River-Winfree volunteer fire departments, Liberty County ESD 3, Dayton and Crosby.
Steve Floyd, Mont Belvieu Public Works Director, confirmed the city could supply the hospital.
Cove Fire Department Joe Robinson said the fire chiefs met at the emergency center and came up with a plan of action that began at 10 a.m. Tuesday
and lasted until 11 p.m. that night.
“It took us almost all day and all night,” Robinson said. “I had one of my officers and one of my firemen. We also had 10 to 12 firefighters at the station responding to people’s needs including Baytown.”
Robinson said Cove used a 3,000-gallon tanker and took about 30 trips throughout the day. That while answering emergency calls left the volunteer fire department busy. Robinson said they answered about 25 calls including an apartment fire on Ward Road in Baytown. This while missing time at their jobs. Robinson said in terms of winter, he has never experienced anything like this before.
“We had 10 to 12 spend stay all night at the station in case they were needed,” he said. We have had to get propane and space heaters so the equipment will not freeze.”
The electricity has been off, and the fire department is running off generators. The water supply is okay because the station is on well water. Despite the roads being ‘tricky’ the fire departments haven’t suffered any mishaps.
“The community has been stepping up and keeping us supplied,” he said.
Robinson said the department is ready to step up if needed but Mont Belvieu does not have the ability to help the hospital any further at this point.
Ligon said the city began getting reports of low water pressure Wednesday morning.
“We are encouraging our residents to not drip their water lines,” he said. “It creates a strain on the system. Our pumps are running wide open right now.”
Ligon added the roads have been pretty clear with no reports of poor road conditions. The city has keep busy with mutual aid. City offices were closed Wednesday, and officials will determine whether or not to reopen today. As far as trash goes, collections resumed Wednesday with hopes of catching up what is missed today at which point the city plans on resuming its regular schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.