Residents invited to learn about update to transportation plan May 31, 2022

The Houston-Galveston Area Council is hosting meetings to update its 2045 Regional Transportation Plan update.H-GAC has representatives from local governments in the region and engages in transportation planning that has regional impact beyond individual cities and counties. Once adopted, H-GAC plans help direct state and federal support for projects.While plans are adopted decades in advance, updates are made every four years — this is one of those regular updates.The meeting for Chambers County is at 6 p.m. May 31 at Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, 12450 Eagle Pointe Drive in Mont Belvieu.The meeting will provide an overview of what the Regional Transportation Plan is and how it helps set transportation planning for the region.Residents anywhere in the region can join a virtual event at 1:30 p.m. June 2. To join the online event or access other online information, go to engage.h-gac.com.The website has a transportation survey and other opportunities to make comments or suggestions.The process will have two more rounds in public meetings: October meetings to determine priorities and February 2023, meetings to review the final plan update. 