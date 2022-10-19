A request for the Chambers County Commissioners Court’s approval to accept a $50,000 grant from the Southeast Texas Housing Financing Corporation was met with questions and much discussion among officials.
According to county officials, there are two options for the in which the funds may be used, including the development of a program to create grants to assist with home repairs and improvements for low-income persons and senior citizens or to assist with a Meals on Wheels program to serve the community’s seniors.
“We are not permitted to use these funds as general revenue, but there are not really any other limitations to their use,” said Samantha Humphrey, Chambers County Economic Development and Grant Management director.
Chambers County received the grants twice before in 2016 and 2018 and gave the funds directly to the Senior Citizens Project of Chambers County, who oversaw the Meals on Wheels program. However, the Senior Citizens Project is no longer active, and commissioners questioned who will take on the role of managing providing meals to seniors in need.
After the motion was made and the second to approve the funding requested, Precinct 1 Jimmy Gore said, “We have been delivering Meals on Wheels to people who have no water or electricity through my office for the last two weeks.” Before it was disbanded, the Senior Citizens Project delivered frozen meals to thirty-two seniors and indigent persons in Chambers County once a week.
Precinct 4 Billy Combs commented that United Way is active in Chambers County and has a structure in place for this type of service, indicating that the county commissioner should not be using the resources of his office to operate the project. The motion passed to accept the grant.
Humphrey said Gore asked her to bring Senior Citizens Services before the court again this week. She presented spreadsheets of a structure for the county to maintain a senior program under the supervision of Gore. Precinct 3 Commissioners Tommy Hammond and Combs then asked about faith-based organizations taking this project, “There are none.”
Humphrey said that some expenses may be recouped through HGAC if the county takes on the transportation for indigent citizens in some form.
Gore told the court that any organization that was interested in taking on senior projects should have been in court. Hammond said we have until whenever we decide, in response the Judge Sylvia’s comment that they have until the end of the month to determine the best course of action.
Election Voting Update
County Clerk Heather Hawthorne addressed the upcoming election, noting that sample ballots are on the County Clerk website. The last day to request a ballot by mail is October 28. Hawthorne added that voting is different this midterm election year and that candidates who are unopposed are declared “elected” on the ballot. The process for voting is now a two-step process. After voting, the voter will receive a sheet of paper which is their ballot and the vote is not counted until it is scanned. Another location will be open south of Interstate 10 to alleviate the number of voters at Goss Library in Mont Belvieu.
In Other Business
• Several sports fields throughout the county were renamed to honor various residents in Chambers County. Winnie’s sports fields were renamed Yale Devillier Sports Complex. Individual fields were renamed after Tommy Leday, John P. McAdams, Alma Lois Turner, Diars Thomas and Janes Statton.
• A resolution was approved declaring October as Fire Safety Month. Officials said there were only 21 grass and brush fires in 2021, but up to 73 in 2022.
• Chambers County Golf Course greens fees will increase to $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.