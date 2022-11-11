Baytown Sterling volleyball standout Ty Joseph signed a National Letter of Intent Thursday evening to continue her athletic career at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The ceremony was held at Sterling’s Nadine Horne Gymnasium in front of family, administrators, coaches and teammates.
It was one of three held at area high schools last week, with a total of 12 student-athletes officially announcing they were taking their talents to the next level. Many of them still must complete their senior sports seasons this spring.
Joseph finished her career at Sterling with 959 kills, 288 blocks, 83 service aces, 288 defensive digs and 60 assists.
As a senior, she logged 392 kills, 60 aces, 95 blocks, 115 digs and 18 asists.
“She’s a superstar,” said Greg Smith, Goose Creek CISD assistant athletic director and a former teacher who taught Joseph. “She’s as good as they get.”
Barbers Hill had the lion’s share of the signees announced this week – 10 on Wednesday, the first day of the early national signing period for sports other than football.
Anahuac also held a signing ceremony for right-handed pitcher Cameron Edwards, who signed with the University of Houston.
Edwards sat out most of last season after Tommy John surgery on his elbow and did not pitch at all for the Panthers. He played some at his second position, shortstop.
Barbers Hill’s 10 athletes signing included one in volleyball – Avery Wilks signed with Texas A&M Commerce – and two in track – Kaci Andrus with Arkansas State and Carson Myres with Southern Arkansas.
Golfer Grant Doggett signed will be joining Anahuac’s Edwards at the University of Houston. Three Eagles baseball players signed – Jace Martinez with Sam Houston State, Gage Kimble with Odessa College and Carson Garrett with Tarleton State.
Cadence Sanders signed for a soccer scholarship with Sam Houston, Sophie Naivar will continue her softball career at Boston University, and Reagan Duty signed a softball letter with LSU-Eunice.
The Wedneday morning signing took place at Barbers Hill’s Competition Gym, which has bleachers only on one side. But they were full.
“It was an awesome event to celebrate the accomplishments of so many of our kids in their pursuit of taking their talent to the next level,” Barbers Hill Athletic Director Carl Abseck said. “Having 10 sign today from volleyball, softball, golf, soccer, baseball and track and field was awesome and make us so proud.”
