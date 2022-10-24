Lurking behinds the ghosts and goblins of modern Halloween are an array of celebrations from across cultures that pay honor to loved ones who are no longer with us — from All Saints Day, All Hallow’s Eve and Dia de los Muertos to the Celtic celebration of Samhain and more.

The Lee College Art Gallery, 801 W. Texas Ave., recognizes the many variations of this impulse to remember the departed with its annual Celebrations of the Dead exhibit Oct. 26-Nov. 18 and an opening reception noon-3 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.