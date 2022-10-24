Lurking behinds the ghosts and goblins of modern Halloween are an array of celebrations from across cultures that pay honor to loved ones who are no longer with us — from All Saints Day, All Hallow’s Eve and Dia de los Muertos to the Celtic celebration of Samhain and more.
The Lee College Art Gallery, 801 W. Texas Ave., recognizes the many variations of this impulse to remember the departed with its annual Celebrations of the Dead exhibit Oct. 26-Nov. 18 and an opening reception noon-3 p.m. Thursday.
The reception, sponsored by the Visual Arts Department, includes a hands-on workshop for those who want to make a retablo — a small memorial work of art in memory of a deceased loved one. Students, faculty and community members can also share retablos they have made.
Art instructor Elena Poirot, who organizes the exhibit, said she expects about 50 pieces to be on display, including spirit animals and clay masks made by ceramics students.
While most of the works on display are from students, some are from college faculty and staff and community members. This year, she said, she sent an email to art departments at colleges statewide and received two entries from faculty at other schools—one from University of Texas Arlington and one from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The gallery is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
