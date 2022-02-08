Sterling Stars shine at competition

The Sterling Stars attended the first competition of the 2022 season, competing in the American Dance/Drill Team Houston Regional at Goose Creek Memorial.The Stars earned Sweepstakes awards on all dances – which means division 1 ratings with scores of 90 or above from all judges on all routines. The girls were named Best in Class for both Team and Officers, as well as Best in Class Medium Ensemble. They swept the competition, with the Stars being named Best of the Best Team for the entire day, and the Field Officers being named Best of the Best Officers for the entire day. From left are Star officers Major Angelica Jaimes, Major Molly Scheidt, Colonel Addison Schmidt, Lt. Colonel Jorrin Allie Hernandez, and Major Jackie Hedrick.
