HOUSTON — Both sides presented closing arguments Monday in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner on May 13, 2019.
The prosecution spent two days last week presenting its case, but defense attorney Gregory Cagle called only two witnesses before resting his case Monday. After lunch break, Judge Chuck Silverman of the 183rd District Court in Houston gave instructions to the jury, then both prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.
The two defense witnesses were Baytown Cpl. James Kerr and Albert Rodriguez, retired head of training for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kerr conducted the internal affairs investigation for the Baytown Police Department.
Cagle asked him if he came to a conclusion about the shooting. Yes, he said. “It was reasonable.”
Rodriguez, who supervised training for all divisions of the DPS for 16 years before his retirement in the 2009, is now a captain with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which has about 250-300 peace officers.
Rodriguez said he reviewed hundreds of shooting incidents in his career with the DPS and now as a consultant. He said that in his view it was reasonable for Delacruz to believe deadly force was immediately necessary.
Using the widely circulated social media video of the shooting and isolating each of the individual video frames — 30 per second — he said it was 1.3 seconds from the time Delacruz began to move his arm to reach for his gun until the time of the first shot.
He said the first arm movement, indicating that Delacruz had made the decision to fire, happened at the time the Taser was thrust toward his crotch. (There was conflicting testimony about whether the Taser made contact.)
By the time Delacruz backed away, creating about 3-5 feet of distance between himself and the Taser, “those shots had already been fired mentally.”
He explained DPS research into how much time is required between deciding to perform an action and it actually being performed. “That shot is already fired when the officer makes the decision.”
If circumstances change, Rodriguez said, “You’ve got to reverse the process to stop the action.”
He also described the urgency with which Delacruz fired his weapon, hitting Turner with only three of the five shots despite the close distance.
Also, he said the shots were fired about .14 seconds apart, where an officer in a controlled setting would usually fire shots about .22 seconds apart.
Closing arguments
In closing arguments, attorneys for both sides agreed that most of the facts in the case were not in dispute.
The fact that Delacruz fatally shot Turner, the time and the place were all uncontested, as was the fact that Delacruz was performing his job as a Baytown police officer at the time.
Assistant District Attorney Timothy Adams started his closing argument much the same way he started his opening statement. “Ladies and gentlemen, it didn’t have to happen, and it should not have happened.”
He said that for self-defense to apply, there must be a reasonable belief of danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Adams said Delacruz knew the Taser was not a deadly weapon.
In addition, he said, deadly force was not immediately necessary, citing the fact that Delacruz was able to move away and did move away.
If all elements of the charge were proved, he said, “Police officer or not, a crime has been committed.”
Cagle began his closing argument by saying, “I agree with Mr. Adams that this did not have to happen.”
He then listed actions Turner took: running from an officer, resisting arrest, taking an officer’s weapon and assaulting an officer.
Cagle said the prosecution’s case was based on emotion. “The law and the facts in this case dictate an acquittal,” he said.
At its core, the case is about what happened in two seconds of time.
Cagle said that Ranger Eric Lopez, the lead investigator and a witness for the prosecution, concluded after his investigation that the shooting was reasonable, as did Baytown’s Cpl. Kerr.
He said that Brian Chiles, a consultant from Taser manufacturer Axon, agreed the Taser could cause serious bodily injury as used by Turner.
Prosecution co-counsel Jules Johnson, chief of the Harris County district attorney’s Civil Rights Division, rebutted by saying that Delacruz, in his own description of the encounter in a videotaped walkthrough shortly afterward, said he drew his weapon after backing away and seeing Turner start to get up.
“Is the pain of getting kicked in the balls worth somebody’s life?” he asked the jury.
The jury began deliberations Monday afternoon, and will resume Tuesday morning.
