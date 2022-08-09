The filing period to be on the November ballot is still underway.
While some incumbents and a few new candidates have filed to run in various races, there were no new names as of Monday.
So far, the candidates for the city council race in Baytown remain the same. In District 1, incumbent Councilwoman Laura Alvarado has filed for re-election but does not have an opponent as of Monday. Alvarado won her seat in 2016 and again in 2019.
With District 2 Councilman Chris Presley not seeking re-election, two candidates have filed for the seat. They are Sarah Graham, a science content specialist at Robert E. Lee High School, and local entrepreneur and small-business owner Michael Emmanuel. He is the principal broker of Move Texas Realty and owner of Wayficient Homes, a real estate development and brokerage firm.
District 3 incumbent Councilman Charles Johnson has filed for a third term. He first won his seat in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2019. Johnson has one opponent, Ken Griffith, a security site manager who has also volunteered for Love INC. and coached football for the local Optimist Club, has filed to challenge Johnson.
No one else has filed to run for Baytown city council as of Monday.
Beach City Mayor Ryan Dagley is expected to become the Chambers County Precinct 4 commissioner after winning the Republican primary in March. Beach City Alderman Kenneth Pantin has filed to run for mayor.
If Pantin wins the mayor seat, there would be an appointment made for his Alderman seat in either December or January.
Two other incumbent Beach City Aldermen – Doug Walker and Dana Colquitt – have also filed for re-election.
In Old River-Winfree, all three incumbents up for election this year have filed for another term. They are Pam McCall for Seat 1, Jackie Johnson for Seat 3 and J. F. Steadham for Seat 5.
Crosby ISD is holding its next board election in November.
Because of the 2020 Census Redistricting process, all seven Crosby ISD board seats are up for election. This includes the at-large Position No. 6.
Applications can be brought to the Crosby ISD Operations Center during the filing period. Applications should be signed and notarized. Crosby ISD employees can act as notaries if necessary. Notarized applications can also be mailed to Brett Birkinbine, Director of Communications, Crosby ISD Operations Center, 14670 FM 2100, Crosby, TX, 77532.
For the latest on Crosby ISD elections, visit www.crosbyisd.org/boardelections.
To access ballot applications on the city websites, which are available in PDF form, visit:
• Baytown: baytown.org. Choose the “Public Information” drop-down and select “Election information.”
• Beach City: beachcitytx.us. Choose the “Government” drop-down and select “Elections.”
• Old River-Winfree: cityofoldriverwinfree.com. Click on “Election Information for November election 8, 2022.”
For the latest on voting, visit www.harrisvotes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.