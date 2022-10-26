Barbers Hill faces tough test for title at Port Arthur
One win and Barbers Hill will be District 8-5A-1 champions.
First things first, the Eagles (5-1) must take care of business against Port Arthur Memorial (5-1) in front of the Titans’ home crowd at 7 p.m. Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Barbers Hill propelled itself into front-runner status in the district standings by defeating Kingwood Park 42-21 last Friday. The loss was the Panthers’ first (6-1) in league play. They are off this week and will face Port Arthur next Friday in a game that will decide playoff positioning.
The Eagles will face a test in stopping Memorial’s passing game, led by quarterback Davion Wilson, who has thrown for 1,656 yards this season. Wilson’s favorite target is Caleb Goodie, who has 719 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
Barbers Hill will respond back with its share of firepower with district-leading passer Kody Fuentes, who has thrown for more than 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns. In last week’s win over Kingwood Park, he guided the Eagles in generating 434 yards of total offense.
La Porte at Crosby
Site: Cougar Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: LP 4-3 district, 5-4 overall, Crosby 3-3 district, 4-4 overall
Notables: La Porte comes into the game seeking the fourth playoff spot with a win, but they will have their hands full playing in front of their enthusiastic and loud home crowd, as Crosby must defeat the Bulldogs and then Goose Creek Memorial next week to advance to the postseason.
The Cougars will see a steady dose of the La Porte ground game from the district’s second-leading rusher Tyrese Barnes, who has 11 touchdowns and 664 yards on the season. The Bulldogs’ other featured back, Keenan Lawrence, has 536 yards and five touchdowns. Crosby running back Levi Fontenot will give La Porte a challenge with his breakaway speed that has led to more than 530 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Lee at New Caney Porter
Site: Randall Reed Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Lee 2-4 district, 4-4 overall, NC Porter 3-3 district, 4-4 overall
Notables: After upsetting Port Arthur Memorial last week, Lee can finish the year 6-4 and end the season 4-4 in district. The Ganders will need a victory over a solid Porter team that defeated Goose Creek Memorial and a season-ending win over rival Sterling. Lee quarterback Levey Duncan will be a threat to run and pass, with receiver De’Vante Broussard being one of his prime targets. Porter has the district’s leading rusher in Josh Evans-Pickens. He has 127 carries for 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns.
GC Memorial at Sterling
Site: Stallworth Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: GCM 0-6 district, 1-7 overall, Sterling 0-6 district, 1-7 overall
Notables: Both teams are searching for their first district win in this Friday contest. GCM's win came in the second week of the season when the Patriots routed Bellaire 51-7. Sterling defeated Northbrook in its season opener 27-0.
Dayton at Willowridge
Site: Hall Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Dayton 4-1, 6-2 overall, Willowridge 1-4 district, 1-7 overall
Notables: After clinching a playoff spot with its win over Texas City, Dayton seeks to keep the momentum going against Willowridge. Dayton quarterback Carson Horton continues on a hot streak as he passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns last week. Running back Vernon Harrison is sure to get his share of carries, as he has 18 touchdowns and 888 yards rushing overall this season.
BCA at Divine Savior
Site: Baines Middle School, Missouri City
Time: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Team records: BCA 8-0, Divine Savior 5-2
Notables: Baytown Christian Academy seeks to run its record to 9-0 with a win over Divine Savior Academy as they travel to Missouri City on Friday. BCA’s Braydon Anderson passed for three touchdowns and 216 yards in the Bulldogs 74-27 rout of Living Stones. Receiver Isiah Cartwright also caught four passes for 103 yards.
