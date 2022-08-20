Save the date for the next Women’s Expo, August 17, 2023

The Baytown Sun would like to thank all the vendors who participated in the inaugural Women’s Expo at Baytown Community Center this week, the hundreds of guests that showed up to enjoy the afternoon, the volunteers who helped make it run smoothly and the City of Baytown staff members who helped set up the event. A big thank you goes out to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for being the Platinum Sponsor from the beginning of the idea.

