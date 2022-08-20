Save the date for the next Women’s Expo, August 17, 2023
The Baytown Sun would like to thank all the vendors who participated in the inaugural Women’s Expo at Baytown Community Center this week, the hundreds of guests that showed up to enjoy the afternoon, the volunteers who helped make it run smoothly and the City of Baytown staff members who helped set up the event. A big thank you goes out to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for being the Platinum Sponsor from the beginning of the idea.
Self-defense demonstrations were performed by Personal Safety Instructor and 6th Level Black Belt David Lange, 5th Level Black Belt Tom Menefee, Blue Belt Melvin Loyd and Green Belt Shayna Smith. The self-defense moves they showed guests of the Women’s Expo are invaluable in protecting oneself. Lange emphasized the need to always stay aware of one’s surroundings, noticing exits in buildings and being observant of others’ behaviors. Be proactive and stay aware. Lange teaches self-defense classes through the City of Baytown Parks & Recreation department three or four times per year. Information can be found on the city’s website at: baytown.org.
The Women’s Expo featured a fashion style show by Love Network and its Women Work program which provides clothes to help women entering, or re-entering the work force who are in need of a professional outfit for their first job interview. Love Network volunteer Barb Wooster introduced the program and described the charitable work that Love Network provides the community. She introduced Sheila Crawford of SpeakEasy Boutique, who narrated the fashion style show while models Anita Francis, Kaitlyn Ramirez and Kim Hopper modeled the back-to-work outfits. SpeakEasy donated 10 percent of their proceeds from the Women’s Expo to Love Network.
Thank you to keynote speaker Ashley D. Berry, who traveled from Lufkin to speak at the Women’s Expo. Berry gave a powerful presentation on her personal experiences after going through a diagnosis of breast cancer at age 30 as a single mother. Nine years later she is encouraging others to be “undaunted” in their daily lives as they face challenges and make life decisions. Berry is the founder and CEO of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, which provides cancer patients funding sources for their unmet needs. She owns and operates Zoe Coaching and is also the owner of Just Kiddin’ Around Kid’s Resale Shop.
There was a little of everything at the Women’s Expo. It was a very fun day. We will do this again in 2023 of Thursday, Aug. 17, so save the date!
See videos of Ashley Berry’s keynote presentation, the self-defense demonstrations and the fashion, style show online at www.baytownsun.com as well a photo gallery of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.