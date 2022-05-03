The Baytown Sun captured eight awards in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors annual contest, including first place in the coveted Community Service and Team Effort categories.
The awards were handed out at the APME annual convention Saturday and Sunday in Irving and reflect work published in 2021.
“The Baytown Sun is honored to continue to receive Associated Press Managing Editors awards for quality journalism and dedication, Sun Publisher Carol Skewes said.
Awards given to The Baytown Sun
• Community Service: Robert E. Lee High School name issue – 1st place
Judges called The Sun’s coverage of the work of a clandestine committee assembled to make recommendations about changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School, “excellent reporting on a community issue that otherwise may never have been properly framed or documented.”
“The reporting does a good job verifying school district statements and comparing the district’s actions to others across Texas,” judges wrote. “One of the most striking elements of this series is how consistently the facts were reported. This appears to have made it impossible for the district to spin its refusal to release public records as a public service.
“This reporting also does something powerful, which is that it reveals objectively the extent to which a public entity was willing to withhold information to preserve the legacy of white supremacy in a minority community. That is a nationally relevant issue,” they wrote.
The winning entry included stories by Matt Hollis and editorials by David Bloom.
• Team Effort: Winter Storm Uri – 1st place
The Sun’s coverage of the devestating winter storm that hit Texas in February 2021 — leaving close to 4.5 million homes and businesses without power, killing more than 100 people and producing an estimated $295 billion in damage — showed that “it’s local journalists who the affected communities depend on for information and that impactful journalism can be accomplished in small-town newspapers,” Skewes said in nominating the coverage.
• General Column Writing — 2nd place: Justa Lanie Garrett
Judges said that lifelong Baytown resident Justa Lanie Garrett’s columns “gave voice to the concerns of many parents caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic winter storm.”
“At the same time, she shares her family’s unique and clever adaptations to tough times,” they wrote. “She’s willing to acknowledge uncertainty and vulnerability in a way that connects with readers and ultimately reassures them that they aren’t alone.
• Specialty Reporting — 3rd place: Mark Fleming for his work covering the shooting death of Baytown resident Pamela Turner and the case against Baytown Police officer Juan Delacruz, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection to her death.
• Specialty Reporting — Honorable mention: Matt Hollis (REL name change debate)
• Sports Column Writing — 2nd place
• Editorial Writing — Honorable mention
• Star Opinion Writer of the Year — 3rd place
The Baytown Sun competes in Texas APME’s largest and most competitive division for daily newspapers with circulations up to 9,999.
