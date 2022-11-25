The first major hurricane to hit the Goose Creek oil field had come in August, 1915. Goose Creek lost 22 out of the 30 derricks in the field and houses and pieces of oil rigs could be seen floating around the bay. Flooding drowned several thousand cows and horses which drifted down into the creek, and just upriver at the Lynchburg, four tanks at the Gulf Refining Company’s mixing plant were destroyed. This was before the oil boom so at the time, there weren’t that many people living here.
It wasn’t a hurricane, but the cyclone spawned by the norther on the 24th of May 1919 devastated the Goose Creek oil field. The storm system intensified about fifty miles northeast of Houston on Saturday morning and tracked toward Goose Creek, gaining intensity along the way. It hit Goose Creek with a vengeance. Steel oil derricks had been patented in 1912, but in the 1919 Gulf Coast fields, rigs were still built of wood. Reports varied, but in the entire Gulf Coast section between 400 and 500 derricks were blown down. The Goose Creek field suffered the most, losing more than 83 derricks. Several men were blown off the rigs and, in the only fatality from the storm, one man was killed when a derrick fell on him. A 55,000 barrel steel tank that was being built collapsed and all the buildings in the oil field on Tabb’s Bay were demolished with over a million dollars in damage done there. It took weeks for drilling operations to return to normal.
New Town had been first established in 1916 when George and Anna Wright dedicated twenty acres of their land as the new town site. The town grew, filled in a good part by folks directly involved in the oil business and with the remainder in activities supporting the oil business. In March, 1918, representatives of the Goose Creek Civic League appeared before the Harris County Commissioners Court, applying for incorporation of the city of Goose Creek. The city they were going to incorporate included both New Town and Middle Town. But the problem was that most of Middle Town was still privately owned by a small number of people who did not want to sell their land for development because then they couldn’t lease it for drilling. While some wells were drilled there, it never became the epicenter of production that Old Town Goose Creek was. In early November 1919, residents in the northern part of Middle Town, on the southern border of Goose Creek petitioned that city requesting to be annexed, so in December Goose Creek city council passed an ordinance annexing just that northern part of Middle Town. But before they file the ordinance at the Harris County courthouse, property owners in Middle Town submitted a petition to Harris County, had a vote and incorporated as the city of Pelly. Goose Creek filed a lawsuit and, while that was churning through the courts for the next three years, it created massive confusion. With two cities claiming the same territory, people didn’t know who to pay taxes to, and a letter to Grandma in Middle Town would be addressed as Pelly, Goose Creek. In the 1920 census, the city of Goose Creek was called Incorporated New Town, Pelly was called Unincorporated New Town, and everything else east of Goose Creek stream was just called Goose Creek. That wouldn’t be resolved until 1923 when Goose Creek gave up and voided the annexation.
By 1920 there were 18 drilling companies in the Goose Creek field. About half of them were producing between 20 and 4,000 barrels daily (and the rest were smaller). Deep oil-sand had recently been found below 4,000 feet and E.F. Simms was preparing to sink the deepest test ever made in the coastal fields with a specially designed rig ordered from the California fields. There were about 1,500 men employed by the various drilling companies and the Field Manager for the Gulf Coast Oil Company declared that Goose Creek fields have had more blowouts than any other field in the world.
By the end of 1920, daily production in the Goose Creek field was estimated at 17,000 barrels and, after relying on steam power from the beginning of the oil field, both Gulf Production Company and Humble Oil & Refining Company had plans to replace some of the boilers and steam engines on pumps with electric motors. Gulf Coast Oil Corporation expected to be pumping about twenty wells at Goose Creek with electricity by March 1, with an individual motor placed at each rig.
When another hurricane hit in 1921, Goose Creek was still using wooden derricks. The storm destroyed 275 of them and, in the aftermath, they decided to replace some of them with steel, but wood derricks continued to be used well into the 1930s.
