Here is a work gang playing pick-up sticks after a rig collapse caused by a hurricane in the Goose Creek field. 

 Courtesy of the Texas Energy Museum.

The first major hurricane to hit the Goose Creek oil field had come in August, 1915. Goose Creek lost 22 out of the 30 derricks in the field and houses and pieces of oil rigs could be seen floating around the bay. Flooding drowned several thousand cows and horses which drifted down into the creek, and just upriver at the Lynchburg, four tanks at the Gulf Refining Company’s mixing plant were destroyed. This was before the oil boom so at the time, there weren’t that many people living here.

It wasn’t a hurricane, but the cyclone spawned by the norther on the 24th of May 1919 devastated the Goose Creek oil field. The storm system intensified about fifty miles northeast of Houston on Saturday morning and tracked toward Goose Creek, gaining intensity along the way. It hit Goose Creek with a vengeance. Steel oil derricks had been patented in 1912, but in the 1919 Gulf Coast fields, rigs were still built of wood. Reports varied, but in the entire Gulf Coast section between 400 and 500 derricks were blown down. The Goose Creek field suffered the most, losing more than 83 derricks. Several men were blown off the rigs and, in the only fatality from the storm, one man was killed when a derrick fell on him. A 55,000 barrel steel tank that was being built collapsed and all the buildings in the oil field on Tabb’s Bay were demolished with over a million dollars in damage done there. It took weeks for drilling operations to return to normal. 

