A medical emergency at sea

Some memories refuse to go away. This is one of them.
In the middle ‘60’s I was serving as one of three hospital corpsmen on the Navy ship USS Cabildo (LSD-16). The LSD is a landing ship dock whose primary purpose is to assist as needed with amphibious operations. The ship’s complement was almost 350 men. We didn’t have a doctor on board.
Enroute across the Pacific to the Far East (South Viet Nam) we always stopped briefly at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. With a top speed of about 15 knots, or 17 mph, from there it was approximately a fifteen day trip across the vast Pacific Ocean.
We were about a week out of Pearl on one of those days. About mid-morning, after sick call, a sailor came into sick bay clutching his abdomen, almost doubled over in pain. He had a very high body temperature and exhibited when stretched out on the examination table a most telling symptom: rebound tenderness in the lower right quadrant of the abdominal area. That got our attention. Appendicitis?
We couldn’t take a chance. We had to get him off the ship.
Officer’s country was alerted and communications made contact with an aircraft carrier some distance away. The carrier turned toward us, and no doubt we turned toward the carrier. There are doctors on board carriers.
Our next priority was to reduce his body temperature. Somewhere on board we found one of those wash tubs just large enough for a man to sit in. We filled it almost to the top with ice and in he went. A constant checking showed his fever being reduced.
Time dulls the memory, but I believe it was not until early afternoon when we were finally alerted a helicopter would soon land on the small flight deck we had above the well deck on the Cabildo. We made preparations to have him carried topside. Although we had allowed him some respite from the constant exposure to the ice, I have no doubt leaving that wash tub was welcome relief to our shipmate.
Topside he was loaded onto the helicopter and quickly on his way to the carrier. I looked but could not see a carrier on the horizon.
Down in the mess hall that evening there was much talk of the events that had transpired that day. We had had some excitement on board on what should have been a routine and uneventful day in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Later an officer came into sick bay and informed us communication had been received from the carrier. Our shipmate had been operated on for appendicitis and was doing well.
There was not much to say. We had done what we could. We worked with what we had and what we knew. We were doing our job. We could not have asked for a better outcome.
