Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:
MEMORIALS
ELVIS WAYNE FERGUSON: “Grow More Food: A Vegetable Gardener’s Guide to Getting the Biggest Harvest Possible from a Space of Any Size” from Jennifer Muldrow
BERNIE LYNN HALL: “I Spy A to Z” (for the Children’s Collection) from Sammy and Terri Hotchkiss and family
MARY ECHOLS STEWART: “Hooray for Grandparents” and “A Lovely Life: Savoring Simple Joys in Every Season” from Chris and Tara Cornelius and family; “Our America: A Photographic History,” “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy,” “Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tipps from a Roving Grammarian,” “Eyewitness Travel: Greek Islands” and “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor” from Jim and Tonya Ferris and Ann Wismer and Michael Landolt; “Eyewitness Travel: Hawaii” from Roy L. Fuller; “A Grand Day,” “Tisha and the Blossoms” (for the Children’s Collection) “The 12-Hour Art Expert: Everything You Need to Know about Art in a Dozen Masterpieces” from Don and Dee Hingle; “Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?” (for the Children’s Collection) from Jo Hinkle; “At Home with Art: A Beginner’s Guide to Collecting” from Marilyn Sandhop
KAREN WELLS: “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and “The Little Guys” (for the Children’s Collection) from Robbie Tidmon
EVERETT WILLIAMS: “Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War” from Marilyn Sandhop
JAMES DEAN DOLLENS: “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy” and “The Healthy Vegetable Garden” from Eileen Hall
DENNIS “MIMO” HEYEN: “My “XYZ” Sound Box” and “Ready to Read: My First Day of School” from Kegan, Karsyn and Kloe; “Word Bird Makes Words with Hen” and “The Pumpkin Patch” from Susan Heyen
ELIZABETH JAGNANAN: “Something About Grandma,” “Fall is for Friends,” “The Caribbean: Food and Festivals” and “Good and Sweet: A New Way to Bake with Naturally Sweet Ingredients” from The Kristek Girls – Janice Henderson, Karen Ehlig and Lori Entringer
LILLIAN LANCON: “Kinsey and Me” and “Y is for Yesterday” by Sue Grafton from Jim and Judy Starett
SHERMAN McCELLAN: “The Million Dollar Putt,” “Captain Awesome Gets a Hole-in-One” and “Phil: The Rip-Roaring Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” from Jim and Judy Starett
