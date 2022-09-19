Legacy Community Health announced yesterday a joint venture with CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, to serve Texas Medicaid members. CareSource Bayou Health intends to participate in the procurement for an opportunity to serve members in the Harris and Jefferson County Service Delivery Areas who are part of the State of Texas Access Reform (STAR) Program and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) when the Texas Health and Human Services Commission releases its request for proposals. 

CareSource Bayou Health will offer a unique coverage option that combines CareSource’s 30+ years of Medicaid managed health plan experience and strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence with the local clinical expertise of Texas’ largest federally qualified health center (FQHC), Legacy Community Health. This approach is focused on the delivery of positive health outcomes for vulnerable Texans while improving the affordability of health care.

