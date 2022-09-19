Legacy Community Health announced yesterday a joint venture with CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, to serve Texas Medicaid members. CareSource Bayou Health intends to participate in the procurement for an opportunity to serve members in the Harris and Jefferson County Service Delivery Areas who are part of the State of Texas Access Reform (STAR) Program and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) when the Texas Health and Human Services Commission releases its request for proposals.
CareSource Bayou Health will offer a unique coverage option that combines CareSource’s 30+ years of Medicaid managed health plan experience and strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence with the local clinical expertise of Texas’ largest federally qualified health center (FQHC), Legacy Community Health. This approach is focused on the delivery of positive health outcomes for vulnerable Texans while improving the affordability of health care.
“We are excited to announce this endeavor, which is intended to further our mission to drive healthy change in the community,” said Dr. Robert Hilliard, Jr., CEO of Legacy Community Health. “CareSource Bayou Health is the next logical step to providing quality comprehensive care while also improving the health outcomes of our community.”
CareSource is a recognized health care innovator and a leader in expanding access to quality care beyond the four walls of a doctor’s office. With a unique member-centric focus, it has developed transformative market-tested programs that empower individuals to live their healthiest lives. The heart of its work is a focus on partnering with community-based organizations.
“As a nonprofit organization, we focus on our members and the communities we serve, not shareholders,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “With CareSource Bayou Health, we have an opportunity to be an innovative, sustainable partner to the state that will make a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Texans while driving better quality and outcomes.”
CareSource Bayou Health is committed to improving the health of Texans by leveraging local physician experience to inform decision-making, aligning incentives, using data more effectively and reducing friction between the delivery and financing of health care.
