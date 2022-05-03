The 2022 American Cancer Society’s ExxonMobil Relay For Life 5K run/walk event is looking for participants to help continue raising funds for research in the fight to end cancer.
The event is May 21 at the Baytown Nature Center, 6213 Bayway Drive, Baytown.
Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee for the 5K Run is $45. This race will begin at 8:30 a.m. There also is a 1K Children’s Race for ages 12 and under. It begins at 8 a.m., and the entry fee is $30.
Additional parking is available at Wooster Baptist Church, 7007 Bayway Drive in Baytown.
There also is a sponsor program associated with the event. Platinum sponsorship is $5,000, Gold sponsorship is $2,500, Silver sponsorship is $1,000 and Bronze is $500.
This one-of-a-kind evening will feature food, dancing and an auction.
Amy Abell, the Relay for Life of Bay Area senior development manager, gave a shoutout to ExxonMobil for its support in the event.
“Our friends and volunteers at ExxonMobil are working like crazy to help the Relay For Life of Bay Area event reach the 2022 fundraising goal of $400,000,” Abell said. “These volunteers are continuing to fundraise after the main Relay event to keep our area No. 1 in the state and nationally ranked. Hats off to our friends at ExxonMobil.”
As of Monday, the Relay for Life of Bay Area has raised $222,452.02.
