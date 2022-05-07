Alexis Stuart, aka 00, found out early that the best way to shut down the doubters is to strike ‘em out. And in her case, that means literally.
The petite pitcher who turned 12 in March is amazing at the mound, not only throwing hardballs during the game but throwing curveballs at the patriarchy and anyone else who insists she and girls like her are better suited for softball.
But the Cobb Sixth Grade Campus student and Baytown resident isn’t letting the constant onslaught of naysayers get her down. In fact, she lives for the challenge.
“I love everything about baseball,” Alexis said. “I love walking up to pitch and the boys on the other team are saying, ‘Oh, it’s a girl, now we can hit.’ But then I strike the first one out and they quiet down.”
Alexis, called Lexi by family and friends, started playing Little League baseball when she was 4 years old. From her first time, her mother Heather Stuart said, she began to “eat, sleep, breathe baseball,” coached by her dad, Chris Stuart, and big brother Colby.
“Ever since I played my first game of T-ball, I slept with my glove in my bed,” Lexi said — a fact that mom Heather confirms with a laugh.
At 6 years old, Lexi was the only girl chosen to play on the All Stars for Baytown Little League. She played first base at the time. At 7, she started playing with Baytown’s Topline Barons, learning more positions including short stop, outfield, pitcher and catcher.
She continued playing baseball for Topline until the facility changed over to The Lumber Yard. Now at 12 years old, she’s the only girl on the Lumberjacks 12U team and the only girl on the entire Lumberjacks roster.
“I like to see the boys cry when I strike them out,” Lexi explained when asked about her favorite part of the game and, specifically, being a girl in a sport dominated by boys.
Lexi’s presence on the mound raises a lot of questions — and eyebrows, her mother said. Families of the boys playing often do a double take to ensure they’re seeing what they think they’re seeing — a girl pitching. Some seem to think it’s a joke.
“People doubt her when they see her walk out onto the field,” Stuart said. “But once you watch her play, you’ll never doubt her again.”
‘Just a girl’
Girls in baseball are bucking against a long-held stereotype. “There’s no crying in baseball,” may have been the iconic line from “A League of Their Own,” but as the movie clearly portrays, the feeling is, “There are no girls in baseball.”
But that film was set in the 1940s, right? Things must have changed by now, right?
Not really, according to Lexi, her mom and plenty of other folks. Girls who play baseball are pressured to give it up for softball, Stuart said. But there are things going on in the world of youth sports working to change that.
In April, Lexi joined 95 other girls – only five from Texas – chosen to attend the 2022 Trailblazer Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. The event is a joint effort of MLB and USA Baseball designed to provide playing, development and educational opportunities to female baseball players ages 11-13.
Participants learn from current and former Women’s National Team players and coaching staff, baseball industry executives and other baseball dignitaries.
Lexi’s friend Alina Elias, from Galena Park and a seventh grader at Cunningham Middle School, also attended.
During the series, Lexi got to meet and learn from some of trailblazers in the sport, including Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng and former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players Maybelle Blair and Jeneane Descombes.
Also on hand was Mo’ne Davis, who at 13 years old pitched a shutout in the 2014 Little League World Series.
“I’ve been watching her pitch since I was 6 years old,” Lexi said. “And she was there watching ME pitch!”
Aside from the invaluable skills training the young female players got at Trailblazers, the overarching message was just as valuable – if not more so.
Despite the pressure to do so, girls who like baseball don’t have to switch to softball.
Ng was inspirational in addressing that. If you ask a girl why she feels she has to leave baseball for softball, she’ll likely say, “Because I’m just a girl,” Ng said during her presentation.
“But being ‘just girl’ is amazing,” she told her young fans.
Lexi did switch to softball for a bit, mostly because being surrounded by boys made it hard for her to make the kind of friendships and connections that teen and pre-teen girls make with one another, her mother said.
But baseball continued to call, and she soon switched back. The lack of socialization with girls her age left Lexi quiet and reserved, Stuart said.
‘It’s your choice’
Trailblazers was Lexi’s first time away from her parents. Even though they were there with her, parents weren’t allowed to interact with the players.
“At Trailblazers, she came out of her shell, she socialized and made friends,” Stuart said. “Now she has confidence knowing that she doesn’t have to play softball, she doesn’t have to leave baseball and there are other girls like her.”
It’s a crucial message, Stuart said, because girls from 11 to 13 are going through one of the hardest periods of their life, looking to fit in, looking for acceptance. Trailblazers, she said, gives them that acceptance. And it puts them in the presence of the true trailblazers who came before them.
The camp takes place at Jackie Robinson Training Center and happens around Jackie Robinson Day, April 15. And not by coincidence. Just as Robinson was a trailblazer for Black baseball players, the young women at the event will be the trailblazers for female players, organizers say
Lexi sure thinks so. Her goal is to compete in the Olympics and play in the MLB at some time in the not-so-distant future.
Her message to girls like her?
“If you want to play baseball, play baseball,” she said. “Or at least try it. If you don’t like it, you can switch to softball.
“But it’s your choice,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t play baseball because you’re a girl. You can do anything you want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.