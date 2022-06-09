Although graduation season has pretty much ended, where to hold next year’s for Goose Creek CISD’s main high schools is on the minds of some parents and teachers.
The district paid the highest contract expense ever for this year’s graduation at the Fertitta Center in Houston. But when pressed by a board member, administrators could not say how much the district spent on the graduations for Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial – only that it was higher than $115,000.
“If Pasadena could host seven high school graduations in their outdoor stadium, we can go back to doing it in ours,” Kim Kosteck, a Goose Creek parent, said.
Kosteck said the district is also taking money away from the local economy.
“And parents have to worry about missing their child’s walk because they are stuck in standstill traffic,” she said. “It’s a hot topic, and the community wants it back. Honor them. It’s time to bring graduation home.”
Kosteck has launched a petition for those that want graduation back at Stallworth. You can visit it at shorturl.at/cdejE.
Sarah Pemberton Graham, a science content specialist at Robert E. Lee High School, said she graduated at Stallworth Stadium in 1999, and her daughter graduated in 2018 as a Gander. She added that her son will graduate as a Gander in 2025.
“Graduation ceremonies need to be brought back to Baytown,” Graham said. “This is what is going to be best for the students, for the families and quite frankly for the community. And the community’s economy as well.”
Graham said when she took her daughter to Ford Arena for graduation, they dealt with heat issues, car accidents, and experienced travel problems taking her sick mother that far. In addition, she was on the Project Graduation team and needed to be back home to help the students.
“After that experience my research revealed that weather, space, cost and time efficiency were the original reasons we chose to move to Beaumont and Houston,” Graham said. “Those reasons have been debunked at this point I found out we have to take our own security, gas is astronomical. People were getting overheated in the parking lot. Space, limited tickets and inability for some to travel and weather is a gamble even when busing students on Interstate 10 in tornadic activity.
“I’ve attended as a parent and an employee, and the board experience is different than that the parent experience,” she said.
Darrell Banks, a Sterling graduate, asked about the final cost of hosting graduation off-site with all expenses included as they were for hosting locally.
“I am not here to try to persuade where to host this milestone event,” he said. “I am here to ask for more detailed information to allow this board and the community to make the most informed decision moving forward. Do we continue on our current path paying outside the district for graduation? Do we take a step back and invest in our current facility, which is in dire need of repair and upgrades? Or do we look to invest in the future of this district with an investment into a new facility that can possibly open up a new revenue stream for our district and make a positive economic impact on our community?”
Later in the meeting, Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning and innovation, along with Christi Leath, advanced academics and special projects director, and Abel Navarez Jr., grounds and custodial department director, gave a presentation about why Goose Creek no longer uses Stallworth Stadium for graduation ceremonies.
Bolinger said in 2012, the board asked about the possibility of changing venues for graduation.
Since then, students have traveled to Ford Park Arena in Beaumont or to the Fertitta Center in Houston.
Bolinger said the primary concerns for Stallworth were heat-related incidents/student safety, bad weather and facility deficits. He added that rainouts resulted in many guests not being able to participate in the live ceremony.
Bolinger said Stallworth’s parking lots become muddy after rain events. He added there have been issues with the stadium’s ramp elevation and accommodating those who need assistance.
Bolinger said some advantages to having graduation at Stallworth include its close proximity, less traffic and cost. “It’s cheaper in the long run when you consider all of the equations,” he said.
Navarez said the estimated to conduct graduation at Stallworth in 2012 was about $70,000, including overtime pay, contract work, security/night watch, materials, rentals and more.
In 2013, Leath said the board approved moving graduation to then-Hofheinz Pavilion (now the Fertitta Center). The contract for Hofheinz was about $69,000 at that time. In 2017, graduation was moved to Ford Park due to renovation work at the Fertitta Center. The recent graduation ceremony for the three traditional high schools was held at the Fertitta Center.
The contract costs for graduation venues have ranged from about $18,000 to $115,000, Bolinger said. He added, the district paid the highest contract expense for this year but did not say how much. When Ford Park is available to rent, he said it is more cost-effective.
Navarez said they need more items to work and more crew members for a graduation event to have graduation at Stallworth. He said transportation services would also be required.
“We will need to prepare, purchase or construct a stage and transport all chairs and tables along with electrical,” he said.
Navarez said the stadium’s sound system for football games has an echo and after talking to the electrical team, they recommended purchasing or renting additional sound equipment. The stadium also would need some pressure washing and upgrade the restrooms, including painting.
Board member Mercedes Renteria noted that the sound system at Fertitta was “not that great, either.”
“There were some people, depending upon how they were talking, that you could not understand them or hear them,” Renteria said. “Our sound system when we have games (At Stallworth). You can hear it all through Baytown.”
Renteria asked how much has been spent going to other venues instead of Stallworth over the past 10 years. Bolinger and Leath said they will get those figures for Renteria at a later date.
Renteria cited a Baytown Sun survey showing 90% complained about having graduation at other venues. He suggested having a new survey to find out how people feel about where they want graduation, including the students.
“I can guarantee you that Baytown wants it back in Baytown,” Renteria said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.