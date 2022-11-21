This Thanksgiving week, what are you thankful for?
Having a little time off with loved ones?
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
This Thanksgiving week, what are you thankful for?
Having a little time off with loved ones?
Having a plethora of good food from which to choose?
Having resources to provide for you and yours, and buy toys for the children in your family?
There are many among us who are less fortunate. There are many ways to help.
We see groups and individuals taking time and effort to give back in the community, turkey giveaways all around.
We aim to put them all in the paper.
I am sure there are many unsung heroes doing good who go about their giving quietly as well.
As we enter the giving season, consider Goodfellows as an option. Junior Forum has been doing good works for the community for decades.
When you give to Goodfellows, Junior Forum volunteers put your donation to work in the local community and get toys to children less fortunate at the holidays.
Write your check to “Goodfellows” and either drop it at The Baytown Sun, mail it to 1301 Memorial Drive, or mail directly to Goodfellows c/o BJF, PO Box 8116, Baytown, TX 77522.
Your name can be in the paper as a donor, or if you prefer, you can be “anonomous.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.