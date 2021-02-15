The Baytown Sun print edition for Tuesday, February 16 will be delivered late due to the weather conditions.
In an abundance of caution, we did not want to put the delivery driver from our press plant in Galveston in danger or our local delivery carriers here. We will deliver your print edition as soon as is safely possible.
In the meantime, we are updating your daily local news at www.baytownsun.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
