Council held a second public hearing along with the first reading for a proposed annexation of 53.67 acres of land at 5814 North State Highway 146. Council approved the petition for the annexation in August, and staff created a service plan, which was approved Oct. 13.
The land consists of three parcels at the northeast corner of FM 1405 and North State Highway 146. No one spoke at the public hearing.
Council approves first step in annexation of 11 acres of land
Council signed off on a proposed resolution to grant a petition for the proposed annexation of 11.19 acres of land on Blue Heron Parkway. Staff will prepare a service plan and will begin negotiations for the annexation. Staff will also draft a written agreement to provide services for the annexed land.
The applicant, Gerald Teel, plans to construct 160 single-family units on a total of 23 acres he owns. The property is concurrently undergoing a city-sponsored zoning process.
Disc golf agreement approved
Council approved several interlocal agreements, including one for a new 18-hole disc golf course located at the northwest intersection of J.B. Lefevre and Market Street. The project will include a 13,000-square-foot parking lot for $195,000, disc pads and baskets for $5,000, and a pavilion structure with electricity for $200,000. Workers will also clear land for $50,000, provide testing for $11,000 and add a 2,500-linear-foot sidewalk for $350,000.
The disc golf course replaces the former one at the Evergreen site, where a new 9-hole, double-loop concept course is currently being constructed.
Chris Vandergriff, a professional disc golfer for 22 years and owner of Gorilla Disc Golf Shoppe in Seabrook, is teaming with course designer Scotty Linthicum to create the new course.
Council also approved agreements for Art in the Park, which allows city staff to add visual art pieces in the parks. Other agreements included shade covers for the basketball courts at Bergeron and Allenbrook parks and a shade structure for playground equipment at Central Heights Park. Another agreement council approved was for Baytown Sports League facility improvements.
Mayor appoints new FCPEMSD board member
Mayor Brandon Capetillo has appointed Larry Hollaway to the Baytown Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District board. Hollaway will serve a two-year term, which starts immediately. His term will expire August 31, 2024.
Powell provides District 5 updates
Councilman Jacob Powell provided a brief update on the latest going on in District 5.
Powell said the 2022 Turkey Trot is happening from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. He added that 77 people have signed up so far. For more on this and other Parks and recreation events, visit www.baytown.org/1002/Calendar-of-Events.
Powell said the Public Works and Engineering department is working on intersection improvements at Interstate-10 and Sjolander Road and has completed about 60% of the design. He added the Lincoln Cedars/Julie Ann Villa Drainage Improvement project is 90% complete and is estimated to be done at the end of the year. In addition, Powell said the Savell Drive replacement project is 33% complete.
