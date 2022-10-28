City of Baytown

Council held a second public hearing along with the first reading for a proposed annexation of 53.67 acres of land at 5814 North State Highway 146. Council approved the petition for the annexation in August, and staff created a service plan, which was approved Oct. 13. 

The land consists of three parcels at the northeast corner of FM 1405 and North State Highway 146. No one spoke at the public hearing. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.