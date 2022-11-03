Thursday Night Football scores Baytown Sun Sports Staff Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Port Arthur Memorial downed Kingwood Park 34-16 in Humble Thursday night to claim the District 8-5A-Division 1 championship.That was one of two originally scheduled games of consequence for area teams Thursday, but several teams played games Thursday that were originally scheduled for Friday.The date switch was caused by predictions earlier in the week of bad weather for Friday.Thursday results:Crosby 59, Goose Creek Memorial 13Fort Bend Marshall 52, Dayton 21Anahuac 50, Tarkington 0Baytown Christian Academy 58, Second Baptist UM 6.More details about these games will be published in Saturday's Weekend edition of the Baytown Sun and online Friday at baytownsun.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Prediction Game Sport Football Score Detail Port Arthur Switch Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - October 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Offie Land Jr. Nov 2, 2022 James Allen Cannon Nov 2, 2022 John Milby Hollaway Nov 2, 2022 Mary Lois Hayden Nov 2, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Do you intend to vote or have you already (in this election)? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Buffalo stampede takes down Dayton's Broncs Cougars claim playoff spot vs. No. 1 Longview Thursday Night Football scores Bi-district blitz shows Eagles back to form Sterling advances with sweep over Santa Fe Houston Methodist Baytown CEO updates Rotary Lee College MMA event Nov. 12 puts spotlight on new degree Impact Grant Application Now Open Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPA Titans, blinding rain soak EaglesLocal Methodist churches will no longer be UnitedBest Trash contract approved with adjusted scheduleRonnie J. PittmanPolice Beat - Aggravated AssaultBarbers Hill spikers, BCA gridders set playoff foesDennis, Rangers unite to scale Texas mountaintopTerry Lynn Johnson BarberOffie Land, Jr.Ross is boss over GCM Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor -- Questioning Dem. Candidate Crews (1) Letters to the Editor Total Success and Total Failure - Letter to the Editor Nov 2, 2022 0 Singleton supports the re-election of Judge Lucia Bates Oct 31, 2022 0 Pleasure to meet Chuck Crews Oct 31, 2022 0 Child’s play for the city council Oct 31, 2022 0 Letter to the editor - Thank you Charles Johnson Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - My own conclusions on Emmanuel Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Emmanuel man of integrity Oct 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Start the healing process Oct 28, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Fall Market Sale 14300 FM 2354 Nov 3, 2022 Estate Sale 4001 Stoneybrook 77521 Nov 3, 2022 Help Wanted Looking for a part time Oct 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.