My name is Mike Wilson. I have been a resident of Baytown since 1975. I love our town, I love my fellow citizens, and I love the organizations that I work with that help improve and save peoples’ lives. One of those organizations is CAN Behavioral Health.
CAN has been providing mental health and addiction counseling services on Texas Avenue since 2007 and it now has solid plans to increase its impact big time. Why is this necessary and why now? Here are some recent startling numbers I want you to think about.
1. One in five adults experiences a mental illness each year.
2. 43% of Texans reported incidents of anxiety or depression during Covid. 26% were not able to get needed counseling or therapy.
3. 1 in 20 adults experience a serious mental illness each year.
4. Over 2 million jail bookings
occur annually in the US due to serious mental illness.
5. On average, 1 person dies by suicide every 11 minutes.
6. 7 in 10 youth in the juvenile justice system have a mental health condition.
7. First responders in East Harris County must often transport a mentally ill patient to a facility 1 to 2 hours away for emergency treatment.
8. An inadequate mental health system affects the individuals, families, and the communities.
9. 64.7% of Texans aged 12 - 17 who have depression did not receive any care in the last year.
10. 1 in 6 homeless Texans suffer with a serious mental illness.
11. 3,347,000 adults in Texas have a mental health condition. That is more than 3x the population of Austin.
12. Baytown drug overdoses rose from 490 incidents in 2020 to 611 incidents in 2021. That is a 29% increase in just one year. 2022 will likely be worse!
Friends, Baytown is not immune from the mental health and substance abuse crisis that has gripped our country. My family is among those that has been impacted. Our son Brad would have been 37 years old last Wednesday. He was a recovering addict until his life was taken from us on January 27 due to the deadly combination of his alcohol intoxication and Fentanyl given to him by a drug dealer who didn’t give a damn about life. His efforts at recovery before his final relapse were assisted by dedicated folks at 4 different facilities, all however located outside of Baytown. It is time that we build and staff a state-of-the-art mental health facility in our town. How can that become a reality you ask? There is only one way – with a community wide effort. CAN needs your financial support now.
CAN has put together a strong group of folks that comprise our Board of Directors (on which I serve), a Task Force, a Steering Committee, and several physicians and advisors. These folks are allowing us to use their names and their influence to move our mission forward.
CAN is working on acquiring the use of about 15 acres in Baytown on which to build our new facility that will include an Outpatient Center, a Residential Treatment Center, and short-term hospitalization and transitional living buildings. Collaborative arrangements with GCCISD and Lee College, along with support from architectural, legal, and accounting companies, and a major fundraising firm have been established. This fall GCCISD and CAN will implement into the District Alternative Education Program an innovative curriculum based on Positive Psychology and Universal Ethics, impacting the lives of between 400 and 600 students and their families. CAN is also in talks with other school districts to implement this programming. A very executable 5-year Business Plan is being developed in consultation with experts in the behavioral health field.
Here is my Call to Action to you. You - businesses, individuals, organizations, churches, industry - our whole community. We need to raise Seed Money of $250,000. And we need to do it NOW. That money will be used to initiate a Capital Campaign with a national fundraising company to raise the $42,000,000 needed to build the buildings and pay for operations startup costs. Yes, that’s a lot of money but it absolutely can be done, but it is up to YOU. Folks, we cannot wait any longer to do this. We cannot afford to lose any more of our family members who need a local comprehensive behavioral health facility.
So, I am asking for you, my community, to join me and raise the $250,000 now. This is the amount needed to initiate the Capital Campaign. All it will take is 250 individuals giving $1,000, or 25 businesses giving $10,000, or 10 industry partners giving $25,000. Please heed my call for action and send your donation today. We promise that your money will be faithfully stewarded. Let’s make this happen in the next 30 days. Please call me or John Havenar with questions or comments. God Bless You for your consideration of this urgent request.
Respectfully,
Mike Wilson for
CAN Behavioral Health (a Texas 501 (c) 3 corporation)
401 West Texas Avenue
Baytown, Texas 77520
My cell - 832-431-1774
CAN office - 281-427-4226 – John Havenar, President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.