The live auction at the Baytown Area Quilt Guild’s Annual Quilt Action featured 29 quilts that were auctioned off to the highest bidder, including a Houston Astros’ themed quilt in the foreground that was extremely popular.
It was a quilt lovers’ paradise in the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church fellowship hall this past Monday evening.
Did we also mention many of those beautiful creations were up for grabs for the right bidder?
The fun-filled evening was all part of the Baytown Area Quilt Guild’s Annual Quilt Auction held every October. A variety of different quilts was up for bid during the live auction, led by auctioneer Gary Clifton, whose quick wit and humor entertained the large crowd of quilt enthusiasts.
During the live auction, 29 specialty crafted quilts went to the those with the highest bids. In addition, people were able to bid on silent auction items that not only included quilts, but other crafted items.
“This event is something we look forward to every year,” Quilt Guild President Jane DeStefano told the audience before the auction. “We appreciate the support from those in attendance and our volunteers who make this event a success.”
One of the most popular auction items was a large Houston Astros themed quilt outlined with team’s logo, with a huge star as the centerpiece of the item. Other quilts sold in the auction featured western and nature themes, along with many others.
The quilt guild is a non-profit organization and is always looking for new members. Meetings are held the first Monday of every Month at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main. For meeting times or more information about the guild, visit their website at baytownareaquiltguild.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.