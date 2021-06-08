The Lee College Alliance is now accepting nominations for this year’s Distinguished Alumnus, Outstanding Young Alumnus and Meritorious Awards. The deadline to submit nominations for these awards is June 18.
Applications can be submitted online at
http://www.lee.edu/alumni/distinguished.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to an alumnus who has demonstrated a record of distin-guished service and extraordinary achievement in a particular career, profession, life’s work, military service or effort that brings distinction to Lee College.
The Outstanding Young Alumnus Award recognizes a graduate age 39 or younger who has made a sig-nificant achievement in their career, life’s work or cause. Nominees must be age 39 years or younger dur-ing the year the award is bestowed.
The Meritorious Award recognizes alumni, faculty and friends for their service and contributions to the mission and success of Lee College.
Nominees are eligible for the award based on one or more of the following criteria: distinction in his or her career, profession, military service, or life’s work; service to society; possessing integrity; demon-strated ability; renown in the community; or dedication to the mission of Lee College. Award winners may live outside the immediate geographic location of the College.
Nominees for Distinguished Alumnus and Outstanding Young Alumnus must not have received those awards in the past, as these awards are a one-time honor. However, the Meritorious Award may be given to the same person more than once. Nominees for all awards are ineligible if they are members of the award selection committee, any current candidate for public office, a current member of the Lee College Board of Regents, a member of the Lee College Alliance Board, or if the nomination is submitted after the June 18 deadline.
For questions about awards or the nomination process, email cmartinez@lee.edu.
