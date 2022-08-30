After spending years under the shadow of the San Jacinto Monument, the USS Texas Battleship is about to head to Galveston again for some much-needed repairs.
The big move is planned for early Wednesday morning. But as far as watching the ship as it journeys down the coast, Battleship Texas Foundation Executive Director Bruce Bramlett has given some suggestions.
The first thing Bramlett said was not to rely on social media for information.
“Go to www.battleshiptexas.org,” Bramlett said. “What they will find there Wednesday morning are three things. First, we are going to be live-streaming the movement of the ship. Whether it is on our YouTube channel or on our Facebook, there will be hyperlinks there. All they have to do is click.”
Bramlett said on Wednesday morning, the day of the move, an electronic map is going to be on the Foundation’s website showing where the ship will start its move, with real-time tracking of the ship’s progress to Galveston. Once the ship arrives in Galveston, it will undergo repairs within a floating drydock at the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s Galveston shipyard. Texas legislators passed Senate Bill 1511 in the 86th Texas Legislature, which allotted some $35 million for repairs on the ship. It is estimated it will take about a year or so to complete repairs.
“We are leaving,” Bramlett said. “The only thing that will stop us is high wind, which is not being forecast. She’s been around since 1912, she’s been rained on before.
Rain is not going to stop this - only high winds. We think the water conditions are going to be pretty much perfect with a perfect tide. We’ve done a great job prepping and dredging.
“We think she is going to come out pretty smooth. Once we get her out and get her turned and get the tugs hooked up, we’ll be on our way.”
Once the ship is repaired, it is not known at this time where it will go. The Foundation has stated they do not want it to go back to its berth under the San Jacinto Monument, a place it has sat since 1948, except for a period of time in the late 1980s. Baytown, Galveston and Beaumont have been considered as new locations for the USS Texas. The Foundation has stated they want it to be placed in a location with the potential for high tourist numbers. No announcement has been made yet about where the battleship will end up.
Russell Hamman, a Bring the Battleship to Baytown committee member, said he is excited about the ship finally being moved for repairs.
“We’ve been waiting almost three years for her to move,” Hamman said. “It’s a very happy occasion for all concerned.”
On Wednesday, the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site is going to be closed when the ship gets underway that morning. Folks can watch the ship as it journey’s to Galveston at various locations along the Houston Ship Channel. This includes Bayland Island, the Texas City Dike, Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park, and Pier 21. To watch the journey on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/battleshiptexas. You can also visit the Foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/450347275643485.
Bramlett emphasized that the schedule is an estimate and is subject to change. Live updates will be provided on the Foundation’s website throughout the day. Work is scheduled to start on the battleship for the move at 3 a.m. Wednesday. This is also when the livestream is supposed to start.
From about 6 to 7:30 a.m., the battleship is expected to be underway and enter the Houston Ship Channel. The Foundation has stated that the timeline from this point forward is at the pilot’s discretion and based on conditions encountered during towing.
The battleship will pass under the Fred Hartman Bridge between 11 a.m. and noon if the schedule holds up. This is based on conditions encountered during towing. The ship is not expected to exceed six knots. The Foundation also discourages anyone from watching the ship from the Hartman Bridge.
Around 2 to 3 p.m., the ship should pass near the Texas City Dike and then enter the Galveston Ship Channel between 3 and 4 p.m. The ship should arrive at the dry dock around 4 to 5 p.m., unless there are any changes to the schedule.
