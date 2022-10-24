Baytown firefighters spent the weekend battling blazes, including one involving some abandoned houses along Lanier Drive. Baytown Fire Department officials said no one was reported injured and there were no fatalities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
An abandoned vehicle was discovered in a brush fire along Lanier Drive Friday after Baytown firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
Firefighters with the Baytown Fire Department were kept busy over the weekend extinguishing a pair of fires still being investigated by fire marshal offices.
Baytown firefighters first responded to a brush fire Friday in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive. While no injuries or fatalities were reported, firefighters discovered a vehicle in the blaze while trying to put it out. The cause of what ignited the brush fire is unknown, Baytown fire department officials said. The Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.
Firefighters were also busy around 7 p.m. Friday night when they responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Thompson Road.
“Upon arrival, crews found multiple abandoned homes on the street in heavy flames,” Casey Cook, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman, said.
Cook added that all units responded and crews from the Highlands Fire Department provided assistance.
“Crews remained on scene for a few hours conducting suppression and overhaul,” Cook said.
Cook said a Baytown firefighter had to be transported to the hospital for overexertion but was able to go home in stable condition.
No other injuries or fatalities were reported in the blaze. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire.
