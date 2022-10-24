Firefighters with the Baytown Fire Department were kept busy over the weekend extinguishing a pair of fires still being investigated by fire marshal offices.   

Baytown firefighters first responded to a brush fire Friday in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive. While no injuries or fatalities were reported, firefighters discovered a vehicle in the blaze while trying to put it out. The cause of what ignited the brush fire is unknown, Baytown fire department officials said. The Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

