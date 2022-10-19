Houston Methodist Baytown Hosptial cut the ribbon on the Edna Gray and Faye Gray Memorial Garden near the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Entrance to the hospital recently. Family, friends and hospital staff helped Gray celebrate the event.
Family members, friends and hospital staff members helped Eddie V. Gray celebrate the Edna Gray and Faye Gray Memorial Garden at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in memory of his mother and wife.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
An extensive group of Eddie V. Gray family members, friends and staff of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Edna Gray and Faye Gray Memorial Garden at the hospital. It is situated between Plaza II and the main hospital with tall trees above and native plants in the soil. More will be added to the garden.
CEO David Bernard recalled walking with Gray and talking about the area when the idea came up. “The memorial garden combines Eddie’s love of the outdoors, for his family and for Houston Methodist Baytown. It creates a sanctuary for peace for years to come,” said Bernard.
He introduced Gray as the storyteller, “He can tell you the story because he either did it, or he was there when it happened,” said Bernard. He praised Gray’s long-time involvement in the community.
“He will drop everything just to help someone. His love for the outdoors is unique. He wants every single other person, and child, to have that outdoors experience. He created the Wetlands Center from an old, abandoned bowling alley,” added Bernard.
“Eddie’s connection with Houston Methodist goes way back too,” said Bernard. “Over time I learned that his beloved mother, Edna, started the women’s volunteer corps in 1946. She also served as a board member for a number of years.”
Gray praised the nursing staff who cared for his wife, Edna, in her final days. He stayed with her at the hospital one month before her passing.
Chief Nurse Becky Chalupa thanked Gray for the endowment gift that supports ‘Crowning Achievement in Nursing Excellence’.
“The fund has paid for 50 nurses’ recertifications, multiple leaders to attend professional development conferences and we had a nationally known speaker come to speak at the hospital,” said Chalupa.
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Board Chair Gilbert Santana thanked Gray for being a role model in Baytown.
Eddie Gray spoke about the care his wife, Faye, received during the month before she passed, saying “the nurses made us feel like family.”
“The facility, the staff and the nursing could not be any better. They make you feel appreciated, cared for as they try to get you back to health as fast as they can.”
Gray is a good storyteller and he proceeded to tell the story of how the hospital originated. He reminisced growing up off Evergreen Road and told the story of ExxonMobil, which began as Humble in 1919.
He finished with the story of how the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center was created.
Next year will be the 25th year of the Wetlands Center.
Between 6,000 – 8,000 children visit the Wetlands Center each year and learn about the wetlands area near their homes.
