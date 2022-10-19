An extensive group of Eddie V. Gray family members, friends and staff of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Edna Gray and Faye Gray Memorial Garden at the hospital. It is situated between Plaza II and the main hospital with tall trees above and native plants in the soil. More will be added to the garden.

CEO David Bernard recalled walking with Gray and talking about the area when the idea came up. “The memorial garden combines Eddie’s love of the outdoors, for his family and for Houston Methodist Baytown. It creates a sanctuary for peace for years to come,” said Bernard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.