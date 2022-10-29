Making a big splash

Port Arthur Memorial's Jelani Chevalier races through Friday's rain away from Coen Pagan of Barbers Hill and toward the end zone to complete a 67-yard touchdown run.

 c2pix Photography

Splish, splash they were taking a bath in Port Arthur Friday night.

And when the big sink that was Memorial Stadium closed down, Port Arthur’s Titans had washed away any chance Barbers Hill had of landing the top playoff seed for District 8-5A, Division 1.

