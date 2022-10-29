Splish, splash they were taking a bath in Port Arthur Friday night.
And when the big sink that was Memorial Stadium closed down, Port Arthur’s Titans had washed away any chance Barbers Hill had of landing the top playoff seed for District 8-5A, Division 1.
The Titans claimed a 21-7 win by scoring once in each of the first three quarters and turning back the Eagles’ fourth-quarter comeback attempts.
Port Arthur Memorial and Kingwood Park, both 6-1 in 8-5A-1, will play for first place next Thursday in Port Arthur. If it wins at home next Friday over New Caney Porter, Barbers Hill, 5-2, is assured of a second- or third-place playoff berth, having beaten Kingwood Park 42-21 last week.
Caleb Goodie scored on an 80-something yard return of the opening kickoff for the Titans – not that many people witnessed it.
Lightning warnings forced fans to return to their cars and delayed the scheduled start of the game. A heavy downpour made vision tough when officials gave the go-ahead to play.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it rain that hard while you’re trying to play a game,” Barbers Hill coach Carl Abseck said, “and I’ve been coaching for more than 20 years. On the next play, our kickoff receiver never saw the ball.”
Both sidelines were ankle deep in rainwater and the game was stopped for about a half hour to clear out underground drains after the Titans’ Jelani Chevalier scored on a 67-yard run with 1:40 left in the second quarter.
Standing water caused the artificial turf to float up off its base on the visitors’ side of the field.
The “field maintenance delay” took the place of halftime, since there were no marching band performances as heavy rains continued to fall. Barbers Hill cheerleaders splashed through some impromptu routines at halftime and the horn section for the Soaring Eagle band returned to play from the bleachers in the fourth quarter, when blowing rains finally settled into a drizzle.
After the break – and the field did drain – play resumed with a failed Titan extra-point attempt after a bad snapper-holder exchange. But the home team took a 21-0 lead late in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Davion Wilson to Ja’Quan Holmes and Wilson’s two-point run.
Barbers Hill responded with an 11-play, 66-yard drive to its only points of the evening, a one-yard run by Doug Garry and Justin Neail’s PAT with 11:29 left in the game.
The rain and the Titans defense effectively shut down the Eagles offense, holding district passing leader Kody Fuentes without a TD pass for the first time this season.
“It was what it was,” Abseck said. “You’ve got to play with what (weather) you get. It definitely put a disadvantage on what we like to do. We had some things that worked, but they’re good defensively and showed it.”
After its touchdown, Barbers Hill attempted an onsides kickoff and nearly recovered it. But Holmes came up with the ball. Fourth-down stops by the Titans halted the Eagles’ two possessions in the final 10 minutes.
