Both major political parties lined up most of their candidates for the Nov. 8 mid-term election in the March 1 primary — but there are still some runoffs coming up May 24.
The official lineup hasn’t been posted yet, but unofficial results show several primary runoffs of local interest.
Early voting for the runoff will be May 16-20 with Election Day May 24.
As with the primary, elections in both Harris and Chambers counties are held jointly, so both parties vote in the same locations with the counties running the elections.
Anyone who voted in the primary election March 1 may only vote in the runoff of the same party they voted in for that election. A voter who did not vote on March 1 may vote in the runoff of either party, but not both.
Both parties have runoff elections for state-level offices. Both parties have runoff elections for county-level offices in Harris County.
Neither party had county-level runoffs for Chambers County offices, but the State Representative District 23 is of particular interest for Chambers County, as that district includes the county and has a runoff in the Republican Party.
Parties in Texas other than Democrats and Republicans select their candidates at caucuses or conventions rather than through primary elections, so they are not part of this election but may have candidates on the ballot in November.
Democrat-state:
Lieutenant governor: Michelle Beckley vs Mike Collier
Attorney general: Rochelle Mercedes Garza vs Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of public accounts: Janet T. Dudding vs Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office: Jay Kleberg vs Sandragrace Martinez
Democrat-Harris County
185th Judicial District Judge: Andrea Beall vs Jason Luong
208th Judicial District Judge: Beverly Armstrong vs Kimberly “Kim” McTorry
312th Judicial District Judge: Teresa J. Waldrop vs Clinton “Chip” Wells
County Civil Court No. 4: M.K. Monica Singh vs Tresea Tevino.
Republican-state:
Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham vs Tim Westley
Railroad commissioner: Wayne Christian vs Sarah Stogner
State Rep. District 23: Patrick Gurski vs Terri Leo-Wilson
Republican-Harris County:
County Judge: Alexandra del Moral Mealer vs Vidal Martinez
Precinct 2 commissioner: Jack Morman vs Jerry Mouton
