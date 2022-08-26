Two first-quarter turnovers made for a rough start to the season for Barbers Hill Friday night.
West Magnolia’s Mustangs made sure the Eagles never recovered, winning 28-10 at home.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 12:00 am
Two first-quarter turnovers made for a rough start to the season for Barbers Hill Friday night.
West Magnolia’s Mustangs made sure the Eagles never recovered, winning 28-10 at home.
The first pass thrown by Eagles QB Kody Fuentes bounced off his receiver’s hands and was intercepted.
Fuentes, under pressure all night and an all-out blitz as the Eagles fell behind by multiple scores, connected with teammate Trevaun Dixon from 12 yards out for the only BH touchdown with 2:16 left in the game.
The Mustangs gained most of their yards with brute running force up the middle but rotating quarterbacks threw three short touchdown passes.
The game was scoreless late in the first quarter but an Eagle 60-yard drive was looking good when a fumble was ruled after a long run.
The Mustangs marched 80 yards to score despite what appeared to be a strip sack that was ruled an incomplete pass.
They went up 7-0 with 9:36 left in the first half.
The Eagles countered with a 70-yard drive that featured a 49 yard catch-and-run by freshman Tripp Davis.
The Mustang defense, backed up to its own 5-yard line, yielded no more and forced a 22-yard Justin Neail field goal to get BH on the board with 4:46 remaining until half.
With the help of a fourth-and-3 jump offsides by the Eagles, the hosts went 69 yards in 10 plays to take a 14-3 lead at the game’s midway point.
Magnolia West took the second half kickoff and ripped off a 34-yard run en route to a 21-3 lead.
Barbers Hill hosts Magnolia next Friday at 7 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.