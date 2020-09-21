Torrence Ray Krisher passed away on September 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with celebration of life at 11 Thursday, September 24 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 North Main, Baytown, TX. Private graveside interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown. For those who desire, donations may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, in Torrence’s name.
A sweet and gentle soul, Torrence Ray “Toe-Papa Toe” Krisher, 79, of Baytown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Webster.
Toe was born February 28, 1941 in Alvin, to parents; Douglas and Helen Walters Krisher and has resided in Baytown for the past 51 years. He was a graduate of Channelview High School, a veteran of the US Army, received his bachelor’s degree from Lamar University, and was an accountant. Torrence was a member St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, and former member of Trinity Episcopal Church. He enjoyed old time rock n roll music, fishing, deer hunting, watching sports and spending time with his family.
Mr. Krisher was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Darwin Krisher. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Linda Elswick Krisher, daughters: Suzanne Krisher, Kathi Krisher Clausen and husband Shane, and Roxie Krisher Hippard and husband Curtis, grandchildren: Ben Clausen and wife Hannah, Megan Clausen, Jadyn Hippard, Braxton Hippard, Maddox Hippard, and Garrett Hippard, brothers in law E.B. Elswick and wife Cynthia and Bob Elswick and wife Carla and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with celebration of life at 11 Thursday, September 24 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 North Main, Baytown, TX. Private graveside interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
For those who desire, donations may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, in Torrence’s name.
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me “Welcome Home.” So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.