Baytown City FC third in 3v3 nationals

Baytown Sun Sports Staff
It was a Thanksgiving weekend trip to remember for the Baytown City FC team participating in the 3v3 Live National Championships in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The 15-U soccer players coached by Carlos Vasquez and Felipe Silva finished third in their age group at the national tournament just months after first being introduced to the new game.
Luis Silva, Antonio Contreras, Eric Lopez, Carlos Vasquez Jr, Angel Vasquez and Jose-Alejandro-Vazquez came away with bronze medals after losing to a team from Virginia in the semifinals.
Florida’s team took advantage of the homefield edge to win the 15-U division.
The 3v3 version of soccer has only three players per team – and no goalies – on a pitch that is only 30 yards by 30 yards, about one-sixth this size of a regular soccer field. The goals are 6 feet by 4 feet and the game is played in two 15-minute halves with a five-minute halftime break.
Substitution is frequent as the action moves quickly from end to end.
In preliminary matches, the Baytown City FC defeated Tennessee 4-1 and North Carolina 5-0.
“We finished ranked first in Texas and No. 7 in the nation,” Coach Carlos Vasquez Sr. said.
Carlos Vasquez Sr. and Carlos Vasquez Jr. are, of course, father and son, but they are not related to Angel Vasquez or Jose Alejandro-Vasquez. But Angel and Jose are brothers, Carlos Vasquez Sr., said.
The coach’s team qualified to compete in the Florida tournament by winning gold medals at the Regional Tournament in Round Rock July 30.
“This is the first year for this team and the guys are brand new to this 3v3 game,” said Coach Vasquez. “These guys, they’re amazing kids.”
