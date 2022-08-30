Baytown’s National Night Out, the annual crime prevention initiative inviting neighbors to get to know one another, will return to a neighborhood format this year on Oct. 4.
Last year there was a single event at Town Square.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 7:32 am
“This is a night for Baytown, along with the rest of America, to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” Police Chief John Stringer said.
“National Night Out celebrates police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our mission to build a safer Baytown, a safer Texas and nation. On National Night Out, neighborhoods nationwide will give crime and drugs a going away party.”
While the event is still a month away, now is the time to start organizing your neighborhood event.
These are often planned by neighborhood associations or crime watch programs where they exist.
The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and end about 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and meet up for a block party with neighbors.
Each group plans its own activities, which may include cookouts, activities for children and youth or visits by police, fire, EMS or city leaders.
To register your block party, visit www.baytown.org or contact the Crime Prevention Division of the police department at 281-422-5152.
The police and fire departments will accommodate as many requests as possible to have personnel and equipment visit block parties, and many city officials will be making the rounds as well.
The event is designed to heighten awareness of crime prevention and drug prevention; generate support for and participation in anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police relations; and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime.
This 39th annual event is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch and locally by the BPD Crime Prevention Division. More than 16,000 communities across the United States and Canada take park.
