Crime was the big issue at the Baytown Republican Woman’s meet and greet event, where candidates on the November ballot met with members of the public to discuss their views.
The event was held at the Baytown Community Center.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo appeared and thanked the candidates for coming to Baytown.
“Harris County is one of the largest counties in the US, and that is a lot of room to cover and they are trying to run a countywide campaign,” Capetillo said. “I appreciate you coming to Baytown to learn more about the citizens over here and we certainly look forward to working with you in your respective offices.”
Capetillo encouraged folks to learn about the candidates.
“Get to know them and introduce yourself,” he said. “An educated voter is the best type of voter.”
About eight candidates spoke, with several others appearing in the audience at Thursday’s event. Those speaking were Denise Graves, running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2; Sophia Mafrige, who is running for Judge, County Probate Court No. 2; Rachel Leal-Hudson, a candidate for Family District Judge 313th Judicial District; Maritza Antu, who is seeking reelection for District Judge, 482nd Judicial District; Fred Shuchart, a candidate for District Judge, 190th Civil Court; Jack Morman, former Precinct 2 Harris County Commissioner, who is seeking to reclaim his old seat; Kyle Scott, running for County Treasurer; and Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, a candidate for Harris County Judge.
Mealer said she is happy to partner with people to tackle issues like crime, corruption, taxes, and infrastructure.
Mealer added that having safe neighborhoods is a key issue in the race.
“We are in the middle of a public safety crisis,” Mealer said.
“It is not just me that is saying that. (Democratic District Attorney Kim Ogg) has also raised the alarm.
“And we have not seen this county government move with the speed of action and aggressiveness that is required for the severity.
“How to address it? I believe in supporting law enforcement.
“People want to know that more deputies are patrolling their streets and funding the medical examiner so more evi-dence can be processed.
“This is an entire criminal justice system that has been intentionally starved of resources.
“And they have sat on their hands for three-and-a-half years and this election will be a repudiation of her track record.”
Mealer said it was vital for Republicans to gain control over the commissioners court.
“This position of Harris County judge in terms of resources available to impact crime,” she said. “Because within the Harris County’s Commissioners Court, we control the jails, funding for the courts, so they have the staff they need to work through the docket, as well as the district at-torney.
“We have as many constables and sheriff’s deputies as the Houston police department.
“The biggest impact we do have is on funding decisions. And we have not put the requisite amount of resources needed to tackle the severity of crime that is rising.”
Morman, who is challenging current Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, had previously held that seat from 2011 to 2018 before losing by less than 1%.
“The No. 1 issue in the county right is crime, public safety and law and order,” Morman said. “Every single crime association, police association that has taken a side in my race, has en-dorsed me.
“The people that know (Adrian Garcia) best — he was a former Houston police officer and sheriff — are the men and women in blue supporting our campaign and that tells you all you need to know.”
Morman stressed it was important for Republicans to take back the commissioners court.
“If we have a majority, we can change the world overnight and we absolutely will,” Morman said.
Kyle Scott, who is challenging Carla Wyatt for the Harris County treasurer seat, said transparency is the biggest issue in the race.
“If you go to the county’s website or look at any of the documents right now, you might be able to find some information about the department’s budget,” Scott said.
“You cannot find individual expenditures. As we have seen on Commissioners Court, there are disputes among each departments as well as the commissioners on how much money has been sent where.
“The county deserves to know where its money is going.
“And it is the treasurer’s job to bring about that transparency so that we can have accountability.”
Maritza Antu, the current 482nd District Court judge who is seeking reelection, commented on President Joe Biden’s speech, given Thursday night in Philadelphia, where he stated that former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people,” Biden said in the speech.
Antu said she disagrees with the president.
“I believe we are the party that believes in family, freedom, things that our grandparents taught us, values I grew up with, and values that have been instilled in me that I practice every day,” Antu said. “They are a part of who I am. We believe in law and order, believe in authority, following the law and rules that this country has established. I strongly disagree with that statement.”
Lillian Sockwell, the Baytown Republican Women acting president, said she felt the event was informative for the public.
“We wanted the people in Baytown to meet our Republican candidates and talk to them about the issues that mattered to our citizens the most,” Sockwell said. “Our citizens care that crimi-nals are being let out of jail.
“We learned that it is important to elective conservative officials and vote Republican all the way down the ballot.”
David Isaac, a former Baytown mayoral candidate, was on hand for the event.
“It is good to see people trying to organize at the grassroots level,” Isaac said. “The local Democratic Party could learn from this in the way they are organizing and galvanizing, it is something we could take a page from.”
