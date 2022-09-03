Meet-n-Greet

Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, right, a Republican running for the Harris County Judge seat, was among the candidates visiting with the public at the Baytown Republican Woman’s meet and greet event. Mealer and other Republican candidates talked about crime, taxes and other issues, along with emphasizing the importance of voting. Also pictured are Lynda Nelson, Byron Nelson and Melanie Ferguson. 

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Crime was the big issue at the Baytown Republican Woman’s meet and greet event, where candidates on the November ballot met with members of the public to discuss their views.  

The event was held at the Baytown Community Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.