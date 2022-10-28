Council has approved a contract with Best Trash, LLC for new waste collection services, which begins in December.
Best Trash will take the place of Waste Management, with the contract stipulating services be conducted for five years with a sixth-year option at a reduced price. The first-year contract’s total value is based on an estimated number of households, and totals $5,928,600. The agreement includes twice-a-week trash collection in a 65-gallon cart provided by Best Trash. Citizens can also utilize up to 10 30-gallon trash bags placed outside the cart.
Matthew May, Best Trash co-owner, said things are going smoothly concerning the upcoming transition.
“We, here in Baytown, already received 15 loads of carts at one of our staging areas, and they continue to come in with multiple loads on a daily basis,” May said.
May said they are scheduled to deliver the recycle carts next Tuesday. Attempts are being made to coordinate with Waste Management to collect their green and yellow carts. This way, residents will not have to go without a recycle cart, May said.
“And then we will also communicate with Waste Management regarding the dumpster swap out at the city facilities, so that should go smoothly as well,” May said.
The last day for Waste Management services is Nov. 29. Residents can use their bins up until then. From Nov. 29 until Dec. 13, Waste Management will pick up their bins. Residents should leave the empty bins at the curb. Best Trash will deliver full-sized recycle and trash bins starting Tuesday through Nov. 21. Starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 1, Best Trash will begin its services in Baytown. Company officials have asked that Baytown residents wait until this day to being using their bins. In addition, they will pick up trash bags placed next to their bins.
Some residents will be required to put out their trash on different days than they were under Waste Management. The Tuesday/Friday services were adjusted to provide trash pickup for those living in neighborhoods such as Lakewood, near Bayway Drive and west of Highway 146. Recycling pickup will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Monday recycling pickup will be for those living above Decker Drive and Highway 146 and west of North Main Street. It will also cover those living above Interstate 10 and west of North Main. Tuesday’s recycling pickup will be for those living in the southeast part of Baytown, while Thursday’s pickup is for those living in the northeast portion. Friday recycling services are for residents in the southwest part of town.
Councilwoman Laura Alvarado said she had told people at civic associations their bill would not change once the new services start. There are some internal savings expected with the change of service, and Alvarado asked how the city could use the savings. Frank Simoneaux, Public Works director, said the savings are expected to be transferred to the sanitation fund to build up its reserves.
Councilman Mike Lester said this was news to him. He was under the impression the savings would go to the customers, not to a sanitation fund.
“If they are going to do that, we need to be aware of it,” Lester said. “There was an anticipation on my part that (the savings) would be transferred over to the citizens and that is not where staff decided to go.”
Council agreed to hold further discussions about where the savings should go at a later meeting. However, this did not affect the council’s vote to approve the contract since it was a policy issue, according to City Manager Rick Davis.
“We brought it to light, and we will have a proper and full discussion on it,” Lester said. “Rick Davis said it was a policy issue, and I wholeheartedly agree, but the policymakers did not get to discuss it. But, we will discuss it and see where we want to go with it.”
Lester said he expected council to discuss where the savings will go at a December meeting.
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said the cost of trash service will remain the same.
“Having said that, the contract for trash and recycling collection is only one component of the expenditures from the Sanitation Fund,” Calder said.
Calder said the rate residents pay is set by council with the budget.
“Staff didn’t propose changes to the customer rate in the FY23 budget, but recommended evaluating it during the FY24 budget adoption,” he said. “This will allow the new contract to be in operation for a year to see if it makes sense to lower the rate.”
Simoneaux explained how the Sanitation Fund works.
“The Sanitation Fund collects revenues from residents who receive utility service at a current rate of $30 per month (trash, recycling, brush and Green Center),” Simoneaux said. “This pays for collection of trash and recycling and it pays for salaries and equipment for the city to collect brush from the residents and operate the Green Center.”
Calder said the contract with Waste Management was $27.02 per month per resident.
“That leaves almost $3 a month to pay for salaries and equipment related to brush collection and Green Center,” Calder said. “These brush trucks are expensive (I’ve been told possibly in the hundreds of thousands) and are used heavily.”
Simoneaux said the Sanitation Fund has operated in the red and has been subsidized with general funds.
Waste Management’s bid was $31.16 per month, which left no money for salaries and equipment, Calder said.
“This would have increased trash rates for residents,” Calder said. “So, council approved a contract with Best Trash at a rate of $24.10 per month. This will help fund the Sanitation Fund a little better, while allowing the city to replace equipment used for brush collection and will also allow for a new Green Center.”
Simoneaux said the budget year started Oct. 1, but the lower rates from Best Trash do not begin until Dec. 1.
“If council would have adjusted rates for the FY23 budget, the Sanitation Fund would be in a negative position for part of the fiscal year,” Simoneaux said.
For questions about the new service, call 281-420-5300.
