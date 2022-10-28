Council has approved a contract with Best Trash, LLC for new waste collection services, which begins in December.

Best Trash will take the place of Waste Management, with the contract stipulating services be conducted for five years with a sixth-year option at a reduced price. The first-year contract’s total value is based on an estimated number of households, and totals $5,928,600. The agreement includes twice-a-week trash collection in a 65-gallon cart provided by Best Trash. Citizens can also utilize up to 10 30-gallon trash bags placed outside the cart. 

