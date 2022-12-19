Baytown Sun delivery driver Sandy Smith

Sandy Smith, a newspaper delivery driver for The Baytown Sun, was shot at by a young man while on her route in June 2020. While no bullets struck Smith, her car was damaged, and her foot was injured while trying to duck from the shooter. She finished her route after being shot at, ensuring that Sun readers received their papers. In the shooter’s court appearance, Smith showed him mercy, asking the judge not to send him to prison. He was given deferred adjudication community supervision for five years instead of being sent to prison. Smith was also given a 2010 Chevrolet Impala by the shooter’s father since her car was damaged in the incident.

 

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Sandy Smith has worked hard for years delivering The Baytown Sun to residents. She has awakened early, driven in all kinds of weather, and sometimes had to throw papers out of the wrong window because the right one was broken. 

Smith has shown so much dedication to her job that she finished her route even after being nearly killed in a shooting incident while delivering papers in June 2020. 

