Harris County

• Baytown Community Center – Tejas Room, 2407 Market Street, Baytown 

• Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook, Baytown 

• Cedar Bayou Junior, 2610 Elvinta Street, Baytown

• Baytown Junior, 7707 Bayway Drive, Baytown 

• Comfort Suites, 7209 Garth Road, Baytown 

• JD Walker Community Center – Large Multipurpose Room, 7613 Wade Road, Baytown 

• George H. Gentry Junior High School – Auditorium, 1919 East Archer Road, Baytown 

• Goose Creek Memorial High School – Cafeteria, 6001 East Wallisville Road, Baytown 

• San Jacinto Community Center – Meeting room, 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands 

Chambers County

• American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac

• White Park Community Building, 222 White Park Road # 220, Wallisville

• Juanita Hargraves Memorial Library 108 E Fear Rd., Winnie 

• Goss Library 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu

• Beach City Community Building, 12723 FM 2354, Beach City

• Cove Community Building, 5757 FM 565, Cove

• Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, Baytown

For Harris County voting information, visit www.harrisvotes.com. For Chambers County election information, visit https://www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.

 

