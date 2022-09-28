Art League photo reception Saturday
The Art League of Baytown will host a reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday for its exhibit, “The Found Still Life.”
The exhibit, on display through Nov. 6, includes photos from artists across the United States and also from Canada and Italy. It is part of the Houston regional FotoFest.
The gallery is open with free admission 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
If you’ve ever passed by a boarded up building, an abandoned rail line or the crumbling foundation of some kind of structure and wondered what it was back when it was bustling with life and energy, you’re likely to connect with the photographs in the Fading Traces exhibit now on display at the Lee College Art Gallery.
The collection of photographs by Houston photographer Cheri Randolph is on display at the gallery through Oct. 21. Admission is free and the gallery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
Randolph spoke Tuesday to a group of students and community members, talking about some of the photographs in the exhibit and about her art.
“I love to travel, not on an Interstate, but on the back roads,” she said. “I’m always sort of searching for something. I love abandoned things and rusty things. I find rust to be one of the most fascinating, abstract things that happen in nature.”
Often she finds points of interest online and seeks them out, armed with a camera and GPS coordinates. Other times she just sees something in passing and goes to investigate.
Oftentimes, there’s nothing there. Sometimes, though, she finds a story.
“You can’t make it be there. You have to find it. Sometimes it’s there, and sometimes it’s just not there,” Randolph said.
“I will sometimes take a trip to a certain place with the idea of taking photographs. It’s not unusual for me to come back with 1,500-2,000 photographs. If I get one, I feel it’s successful.”
She said she likes the often-used term of a photographer “capturing” an image.
Once the image is captured, the next question is “How can I make this image tell a story?”
That can be through combining images or just in an individual looking at a photograph and seeing something they had never seen before, or learning about something they had never known.
The emphasis of the Fading Traces show is images of things that represent a time that is no longer with us, or contemporary things that may be fading away.
The photographs are also displayed on a variety of media, from standard matte mounting to being printed on aluminum or rich art paper. The selection of media is also part of telling the story of each subject.
Fading Traces is part of FotoFest, which includes photography exhibits across the greater Houston area.
