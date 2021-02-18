A winter storm that sent many off the streets and searching for water, also left others seeking basic shelter from the cold.
On Sunday, Baytown opened a warming center at the Baytown Community Center that remained accessible through 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to Scott Johnson, parks and recreation director, a total of 47 people of all ages took advantage of the gesture to get warm.
According to City Spokesperson Alice Jauregui, a number of the citizens expressed gratitude in helping those in need during the days of below freezing temps that came in lockstep with power and water outages.
Chambers County reopened the McLeod Park Warming Center for approximately six hours after the storm moved out and still cold temperatures were starting to warm up.
According to Samantha Humphrey, public information officer for Chambers County, only a handful took up the offer.
“We had a very low turnout at the warming centers,” Humphrey said. “There were a total of six residents who took advantage of the service across the county.
“Due to water issues, we will not open warming centers unless there is a need. We are concerned about sanitary and health issues with lack of/limited running water.”
