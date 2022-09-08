Charles Hurst, Hands of Healing

Charles Hurst of Hands of Healing spoke with Rotarians recently about the work of Hands of Healing, a non-profit that helps and teaches abused and neglected children who are in the CPS system.

 Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

“We believe strongly that children belong at home with their families. We do not believe they should be in care.”

Charles Hurst, executive director of Hands of Healing in Baytown, said the goal of the facility for troubled youth is to get them into a family setting — a foster setting if a return to their family of birth isn’t possible.

