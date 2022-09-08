“We believe strongly that children belong at home with their families. We do not believe they should be in care.”
Charles Hurst, executive director of Hands of Healing in Baytown, said the goal of the facility for troubled youth is to get them into a family setting — a foster setting if a return to their family of birth isn’t possible.
Hurst spoke to the Baytown Rotary Club Tuesday, encouraging members to participate in an upcoming project to work alongside the young people in a mentoring capacity.
Hands of Healing has a residential care facility on South Main Street that serves up to 33 young people aged 8-17 who are placed there by Child Protective Services. The organization also has a foster care placement service in Houston and an outpatient counseling center in Baytown.
It was established in Baytown in 2007 and branched out in 2020 and now offers the same range of services in Harlingen.
“We deal with emotionally disturbed kids,” Hurst said. “All of our kids are abused or neglected.”
Children assigned to the program are victims of abuse, he said, not ones who have committed crimes.
“We serve the kid that nobody wants.” Most of the children in the program have parents who have relinquished their parental rights and want nothing more to do with them.
“We don’t deal with the Sunday School kids.”
“We have to learn how to channel that abuse, teach them how to deal with it, how to work around it.” Many of the young people have addiction and substance abuse issues. Many have been sexually abused, prostituted or trafficked. Few have had consistent schooling.
Hurst acknowledged several times that children in program present a challenge for the schools they attend. He said he has worked with children in several locations across Texas before coming to Hands of Healing and said Goose Creek CISD is the best district he’s worked with for dealing with troubled kids.
Workers monitor the center 24 hours a day, he said, with counselors awake all night. The program works with psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors in addiction, anger management, family, parenting and other issues.
Most children stay in residential care for six months to a year, he said, though some are there as long as two years before being ready for a foster care placement.
Not all succeed in foster care, Hurst said. In the residential facility, the day is highly structured for 16 hours a day; not all of the kids can handle the less structured home environment, though some do.
“A lot of kids we make a difference in their lives,” he said, which keeps him working in the field.
In coming months Hands of Healing will build a greenhouse, and Rotary has taken it on as a project to help with growing plants in the greenhouse, with Rotary members working alongside clients.
Information about how to volunteer with Hands of Healing is available at handsofhealing.org.
