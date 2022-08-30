A 36-year-old Dickinson man was charged with evading arrest after leading police on a pursuit about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said police responded to a request from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a stolen Chevrolet Suburban in a Baytown parking lot.
The arriving officer spotted the Suburban and activated the patrol car’s emergency lights, but waited for other units to arrive before approaching the driver. In the meantime, a dump truck entered the parking lot and tried to block the Suburban.
The driver of the Suburban attempted to leave, striking the dump truck and jumping over a curb. The officer pursued for a couple of miles, Fernandez said, before deciding to call of the pursuit when the driver ran a red light. Two of the vehicle’s tires had been flattened, though, and the driver pulled over and fled on foot.
An attempt to stop the fleeing man with a Taser was not successful, so a police dog was used to apprehend the suspect, identified as Matthew Brennan. Brennan was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the police dog, Fernandez said.
Burglaries
• A red Honda GCV 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower and an orange Echo weed trimmer were reported stolen in the 400 block of West Pearce Avenue Sunday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Sunday.
• A gun and jewelry were reported stolen in the 500 block of Stimson Street about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Thefts
• A white 2018 Covered Wagon brand 8x8x16 box trailer was reported stolen overnight Friday night in the 7900 block of North Main Street.
• Tools, outdoor equipment and electronics were reported stolen from a building in the 100 block of Marian Avenue Friday.
• A pistol was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A bicycle and power tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of West Adoue Avenue Friday.
• An unsecured flatbed trailer was reported stolen at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4200 block of West Baker Road Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Ward Road Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Cypress Street Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6000 block of Garth Road Saturday night.
