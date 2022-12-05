On the first day Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More opened, owner Jose Sanchez said they sold out of food within two hours.
“And the second day, it was an hour-and-a-half,” Juan Sanchez, Jose’s brother, said. “And so on. So, we had to cook more meat. Now, we are cooking about 100 briskets a week.”
One of Baytown’s newest barbecue restaurant opened on July 25 at 3321 Market Street, where the former Baytown Historic Café once resided. The brothers quickly discovered that being located so close to ExxonMobil proposed a considerable demand.
“It is challenging to keep up with the demands of Exxon,” Juan Sanchez said. “When we first opened, we thought 15 briskets was enough a day. We jumped to 30 briskets, and now we cook 25 briskets a day. It could be 10:30 a.m., and Exxon is already calling in with a big order for 50 to 100 people. That was leaving us with nothing to provide for the public.
"So, we got it back to where we are able to feed them.”
Juan Sanchez said their potatoes also sell out quickly. He added they are selling about 400 to 500 a week now.
The Sanchezes run a family business. Juan’s wife, Karina, works with the brothers, as does his mother, Anita, and cousin, Ram Flores.
“I’ve worked around family my whole life since I was 18,” Jose Sanchez said. “I love it. It is something different.”
The Sanchez brothers said they grew up in the area on Wisconsin Street. They attended San Jacinto Elementary, Baytown Junior School, and graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School.
“We were raised here on this side of town all of our lives,” Jose Sanchez said. “We come from migrant parents. They arrived here in 1991. We were raised around this area. I was about 8 or 9 years old, and every Saturday and Sunday my dad would always light the pit up, and it kind of grew into us.”
Jose Sanchez said his father was raised on a ranch and cooked a lot.
“That is where I got it from,” he said. “It is a family thing.”
Jose Sanchez told about how they ended up purchasing the building to create their restaurant, which offers barbeque dishes and breakfast.
“It happened out of nowhere,” he said. “COVID-19 hit, and I was laid off from my job. So, I started cooking for family and friends just to get a little more income. I started doing pop-ups in Houston. After they lifted the whole COVID deal, I was involved with doing a lot of pop-ups, and started with several loaded potatoes, brisket loaded potatoes, and was selling a lot.”
Juan Sanchez was an experienced competition cooker and is part of a cooking team called the Backyard Grillers.
“That is how I started. Juan was doing competition cooking, and so we said, you know what, let’s put something together here,” Jose Sanchez said. “He had the competition side of the barbecue going, and I was just doing it to provide for my family. That is how we did it. My mom lived close by, and we said let’s give it a try and see where things go. Growing up here, we always had local taquerias here, so we said, let’s throw our barbeque out there and see how it goes. We’ve been blessed and have been kept busy.”
Jose Sanchez said workers at the City of Baytown and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, as well as ExxonMobil employees, frequent the establishment.
“We just offer something different on this side of town,” Jose Sanchez said.
And they have “the meats.” Brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, sausage and boudin, to name a few. For sides, you can choose either potato salad, mac and cheese, Crazy Beans, baked beans, cream corn, coleslaw or green beans. And there is no shortage of stuffed potatoes. You can also get sandwiches, nachos, and even some dessert.
“It may not be the greatest spot, but we want to give everyone that small-town barbecue joint out of West Texas,” Juan Sanchez said. “We worked in refineries, and we know how it is to go into a joint and grab a quick bite to eat. With Exxon here, we know that they do not have time to go home, and when they have a shutdown going on, we give them that option to get some good lunch.”
Jose Sanchez said they are a true Texas smoked barbeque place.
“We are not a grill or a rotisserie deal. It is actually wood burning,” he said. “And we put breakfast in there, too. We keep a little roots here with homemade corn tortillas, chorizo and egg and bacon and egg and all of those tacos available.”
The brothers also thanked Councilwoman Laura Alvarado for helping to get their business started. Alvarado has been helping to lead the Market Street Redevelopment project, which stretches from Market Street from Bayway Drive to W. Sterling Drive.
“She helped make this thing possible for us,” Jose Sanchez said. “One of our plans was to come in here and give them a little push to help grow businesses in the area. There were not a lot of barbecue restaurants in this area. So we are giving them some different options around here.”
Alvarado said she was excited to have Big Pappa’s be part of the neighborhood.
“Their sister was part of our (West Baytown Civic Association) and reached out to me with issues they were having with parking requirements,” Alvarado said. “These businesses are unique as with those on Town Square since they don’t have enough of a footprint around them to constitute the traditional required parking. I just passed them over to our planning department to work with them on solutions that would work for both, which includes allowing for street parking. I feel we need to be flexible in these situations in order to bring about more development, especially around this part of Market. I strongly recommend continued dialogue throughout the permitting process to ensure there is clear direction and happy that I was able to assist bringing them together.”
Even Mayor Brandon Capetillo has paid the barbeque restaurant a visit.
“Big Pappa’s is absolutely amazing,” Capetillo said. “They have mastered Texas barbecue and I appreciate them establishing their business in our Historic West Baytown. Everyone should give them a try. You will certainly be well pleased.”
The Sanchez brothers said they are looking to try a few new items on the menu for 2023. They said they might even look into a second location.
“We also want to keep the prices reasonable and take care of customers,” Jose Sanchez said. “We understand they are going through a hard time.”
Breakfast is served at Big Pappa’s from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Barbeque is served afterward from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. They also offer catering services.
To order, call 281-683-7114. You can also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083217067736.
