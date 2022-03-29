Kiwanis Club to host combo golf-fishing tourney in May

The Kiwanis Club of Baytown will host the Golf/Fishing GOSH Tournament on the Marsh Course at the Kingwood Country Club on May 20. From left are Ian Gillespie, Kiwanis fundraising committee chairman; Tina Martinez, club president; Chad Merling, club treasurer; and Al Richard, tournament director. For more information or to become a sponsor, email baytownkiwanis@gmail.com or visit portal.clubrunner.ca/100463.
The event couples a golf tournament with a fishing tournament — hence the name, GOlf/fiSH. The tournament is divided into teams, each consisting of two golfers and one fisherman (or woman). The golfers play an 18-hole scramble while the angler fishes the lakes on the course. Scores are tallied by subtracting the number of fish caught from the scramble score.
Fishing licenses are not required. All fishing is catch and release, and only artificial bait may be used. The country club’s Marsh Course has fishable water on 15 of its 18 holes.
Sponsorships, entry fees and a raffle will fund the event, as well as the Baytown Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. The club awards scholarships totaling $15,000 to local high school graduates each year. There are several sponsorship levels available.
Raffle tickets sell for $10 each or three for $20. Prizes are three Visa gift cards valued at $500, $250 and $100. Raffle ticket stubs and money are due by May 17, and the drawing for the winners will be held on May 20 after the tournament.
Registration is at noon. Shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m. An awards dinner will be held immediately following the tournament.
